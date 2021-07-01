We are currently offering telephone appointments and virtual visits through Microsoft Teams as well as VA Video Connect. These are confidential and secure appointments for individual and group counseling sessions through telehealth. Calls us if you would like to schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.

At the Temecula Vet Center we strive to meet the Veteran where they are by offering non-traditional hours and ease of appointments to meet the Veteran's needs including those still maintaining fulltime employment.

Presently we are screening all persons visiting the Temecula Vet Center for COVID-19 symptoms. We require all individuals to wear a mask inside the building.