Temecula Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Temecula Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- There is abundant parking at the Temecula Vet Center.
- The main entrance to our facility is by the flag pole.
- The entry door into the Temecula Vet Center is configured for wheelchair accessibility.
- We are adjacent to Riverside County Treasurer.
We are currently offering telephone appointments and virtual visits through Microsoft Teams as well as VA Video Connect. These are confidential and secure appointments for individual and group counseling sessions through telehealth. Calls us if you would like to schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Temecula Vet Center we strive to meet the Veteran where they are by offering non-traditional hours and ease of appointments to meet the Veteran's needs including those still maintaining fulltime employment.
Presently we are screening all persons visiting the Temecula Vet Center for COVID-19 symptoms. We require all individuals to wear a mask inside the building.
- You are also welcome to walk-in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
- If you are a first time visitor, please stop by and we can discuss how we can help you.
- Appointments can be made by calling 951-302-4849 for assistance.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Riverside Transit Agency provides bus service to the Temecula Vet Center. View schedules and fares online or call 951-565-5005.
- The Bus Line that goes to the Temecula Vet Center is Bus Route 79 North-Bus Stop 2504
- We are located across the street form Grace Mellman County Library.
In the spotlight at Temecula Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
The Mobile Vet Center
The Temecula Vet Center has access to a Mobile Vet Center. They are customized vehicles with state of the art equipment. Ask us about attending an community event in your area.
The Riverside Veterans Court
The TVC participates in the Riverside County Veterans Court. We provide counseling services to Veterans mandated by the court to enroll into an approved counseling curriculum .
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Temecula Vet center recognizes the value of including family members in a healthy readjustment process and we are honored to be able to provide this supportive option.
In defining family and couples, family is whomever the Veteran determines is their significant other or family member.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you are having trouble adjusting to a life changing event the Temecula Vet Center is here to support you and your family members during this period in your life. We can provide support services such as counseling, education, and referrals (as needed).
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group and family counseling as well as couple psychotherapy services for a variety of mental health concerns.
Here is a current listings of groups that is offered to Veterans:
- Aging &and Healthy Living Group
- Anger Management Support Group
- Continuing Care Groups
- OEF/OIF/OND Group
- PTSD Support Group
- Seeking Safety Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
New groups can be formed based on input from the Veterans receiving counseling services, have an idea let your counselor know!
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Temecula Vet Center can help, we offer assessment and supportive services through confidential individual counseling as well as group therapy, which can assist you in working through your traumatic events and provide you with coping skills to help you deal with these issues.
We can also refer you to your local VA Hospital or to one of our community partners for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Temecula Vet Center is staffed with women counselors and they focus on the needs of women Veterans and your cultural transformation along with any readjustment issues you may experience when separating from the military into civilian life.
We aim to provide an environment free from harassment and that will meet the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Veterans Crisis line is secure, free, and once again it is available 24 hours day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This Crisis Line can also connect you with the Temecula Vet Center if you decide that you would like to continue with ongoing counseling services.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Temecula Vet Center can help you by:
- By providing you with a Veteran Service Officer's (VSO) contact information on how to file a VA claim and other benefits related paperwork.
- Explaining VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Connecting you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Providing contact information for VA burial benefits.
- Providing contact information for employment services.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with private organizations as well as community agencies and enlighten them on the Veteran community and military values. In working together with these agencies, we have built a network which can increase support for Veterans, Active Duty service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture or if you need assistance in achieving your goals and connecting your organization to the VA and community resources, please contact the Temecula Vet Center and we can support you in this endeavor.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Ask your Counselor if Telehealth services are appropriate and available for you and your treatment in an effort to assist you in your readjustment goals.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.