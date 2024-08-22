Chattanooga Suicide Prevention Event
Chattanooga Suicide Prevention Event
When:
Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
September is Suicide Prevention Month! Stop by Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center on Sept. 23, 2024, to visit representatives from Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention team and learn more about suicide prevention and lethal means safety. Information and resources will be available to Veterans and their families, and VA employees.
Visit the TVHS website for more information on Suicide Prevention: Chattanooga VA Suicide Prevention Event
TVHS Suicide Prevention and Lethal Means Safety Date: Sept. 23, 2024 Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT Location: Chattanooga VA Clinic
Main Lobby, 6401 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN, 37421