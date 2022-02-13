Tennessee Valley Healthcare System celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is recognizing and honoring hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13 -19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

The weeklong observation celebrates America's heroes who are inpatients and nursing home residents at VA hospitals. Veterans at TVHS facilities will be treated to gift bags, Valentine's Day cards from community members, and virtual music performances from nationally renowned artists at Musicians On Call.

“It's always a privilege to celebrate Veterans who gave so much for our nation,” TVHS Deputy Executive Director Michael Renfrow said. “We're grateful for our team members who care for Veterans, and we're grateful for the Veterans and Veteran families who trust TVHS for their health care needs.”

Middle Tennessee schools, community groups, and youth organizations sent more than 800 Valentine's Day cards to TVHS facilities in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, and Chattanooga. Additionally, more than 500 gift bags have been created for Veterans.

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week started in 1978 and is always held during the week of Valentine’s Day.

To learn more about volunteer and donation opportunities, visit the TVHS volunteer website or call 615-225-4555.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

