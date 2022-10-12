VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System hosting monthly career fairs

PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2022

MURFREESBORO , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a walk-in hiring fair for nurses October 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alvin C. York campus to help reduce critical staffing shortages.

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants. Highly qualified applicants interested in medical-surgical or long-term care can earn up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Media is invited to attend the career fair and should contact TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov for more details.

Nurses have the opportunity to learn about open positions, receive an on-the-spot interview, and potentially leave with a job offer. If an offer is extended, applicants can anticipate completing their onboarding process on-site, which may take up to two hours.

Visit the TVHS website for required application materials and a full list of upcoming monthly career fairs.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

