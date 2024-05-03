PACT Act Town Hall at Laredo VA Clinic Valley Coastal Bend PACT Act Town Hall at the University of Texas Education and Research, Wednesday, May 22 from 6-7:30pm When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: University of Texas Education and Research 1937 Bustamante Street Laredo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to University of Texas Education and Research Cost: Free





On Wednesday May 8, 2024, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend will host a VA health care enrollment event to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event comes after VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – became eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5, 2024. This means that all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

What: VA health care enrollment event

When: Wednesday May 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: University of Texas Education and Research

Address: 1937 Bustamante Street, Laredo, TX 78041

Interviews: Interviews with local leadership are available upon request

RSVP: Media should RSVP to Hugo Martinez at Hugo.Martinez@va.gov