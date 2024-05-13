PACT Act Town Hall at The University of Texas at Laredo Veterans in Laredo and surrounding areas, join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend to hear about the phase two of the PACT Act on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at The University of Texas at Laredo, 1937 Bustamante Street, Laredo, Texas 78041 When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: The University of Texas at Laredo, Education & Research Center at Laredo 1937 Bustamante Street Laredo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to The University of Texas at Laredo, Education & Research Center at Laredo Cost: Free





On Wednesday May 22, 2024, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend will host a VA health care enrollment event to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event comes after VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – became eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5, 2024. This means that all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

What: VA health care enrollment event and PACT Act Town Hall

When: Wednesday May 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The University of Texas at Laredo

Address: 1937 Bustamante Street, Laredo, Texas 78041

RSVP: Media should RSVP to Hugo Martinez at Hugo.Martinez@va.gov