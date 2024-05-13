PACT Act Town Hall at Corpus Christi VA West Point

Veterans in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, join Valley Coastal Bend for a PACT Act tow hall on Thursday, May 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: 2nd Floor 925 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic Cost: Free





On Thursday May 23, 2024, the Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic will host a VA health care enrollment event to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event comes after VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – became eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5, 2024. This means that all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

