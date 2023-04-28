Toxic Exposure Screening

For assistance with individualized registry, benefit, claim, or other TES questions contact Tomah VA Medical Center TES Navigator(s):

Marymargaret Mccolligan at 608-372-3971 ext. 68006

Isaac Cline at 608-372-3971 ext. 64384

Brittany Schaefer at 608-372-3971 ext. 61781

For TES or other related medical/health concern(s), please contact your primary or specialty provider. You may also call Tomah VAMC admissions at 608-372-3971 ext. 61751 to schedule an appointment or for VA healthcare registry information. Registry examinations- VAs health registry evaluation is a free, voluntary medical assessment for Veterans who may have been exposed to certain environmental hazards during military service. The evaluations alert Veterans to possible long-term health problems that may be related to exposure to specific environmental hazards during their military service. For more information contact our Tomah VA Medical Center Environmental Health Coordinator Samantha Hartshorn 608-372-3971 x61751.

Health Veteran Service Officer: Find your county VSO at: https://www.va.gov/ogc/apps/accreditation/index.asp or 1-800-827-1000.

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) for Benefits/claims- 1-800-827-1000

It is advisable to notify any community care provider(s) of your toxic exposure history for continuity of health care.