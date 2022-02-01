Trenton Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Trenton Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
For information on scheduling an appointment, please contact the office at 609-882-5743.
You can then schedule an in-person appointment, phone or virtual appointment with one of our team members.
You can walk in to schedule a future appointment as well.
Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
Ample free parking is available in front of our building or on the side of the building.
Please enter the reception area/lobby via the front entry doors.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Trenton Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Equine Therapy with Project Horses for Forces
Full sponsored horsemanship training and camaraderie with our volunteer Veterans team for military Veterans and active service members who suffer from visible or unseen wounds of combat service. Call 908-572-0515 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Vet Center offers great couples and family counseling, no matter how your relationships are built.
Our current group meets on Fridays at 10 a.m. and is for spouses and caregivers (in person).
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 609-882-5743.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our staff is trained to help in grief support.
Please contact us at 609-882-5743 to set up an appointment.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our staff are trained in different therapies to include Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), to support your needs, whether individually or in a group setting.
Some examples of support we offer:
Vietnam Veterans Groups (in person)
- Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
- Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Persian Gulf/OIF/OEF Group (in person)
- Fridays at 1 p.m.
Please contact us at 609-882-5743 for more information or to set up an appointment.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) is not something to overcome alone.
Our Vet Center counselors can help you and encourage you on the journey whether through a group or one on one counseling.
Current group is on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (virtual).
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 609-882-5743.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD does not have to hold you back from life!
The Trenton Vet Center offers
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- group sessions
- activities
- one on one counseling
We have a group on Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 609-882-5743.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Trenton Vet Center offers care to returning service members, regardless of which conflict you served in. Please see some of the group options we offer below and know that we also offer one on one services too!
Vietnam Veterans Groups (in person)
- Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
- Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Persian Gulf/OIF/OEF Group (in person)
- Fridays at 1 p.m.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Trenton Vet Center offers one on one counseling and group sessions to give practical and clinical support for overcoming addictions.
Our current group meets on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Please contact us at 609-882-5743 to set up an appointment for counseling or to join a group.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Suicide is not the only option! If you are struggling, we are here for you!
Please reach out to us at 800-273-8255 (select 1).
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Trenton Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at 609-882-5743.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Trenton Vet Center wants to make connections to Veteran advocates in the local community.
Does your organization offer a service to strengthen Veterans and/or their families? We'd love to know more!
Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, George, at 609-882-5743 for more information or with suggestions.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Can't make it to our location for an appointment? No worries...we offer telehealth and phone appointments too.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at 609-882-5743.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Trenton Vet Center offers support during times of illness or mental health stress. We can talk with you about your concerns and help you to work through them.
The Trenton Vet Center has many connections in the local community, including
- Forces for Horses provides Equine Therapy
- PGA Hope provides free golf lessons for Veterans
Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, George, at 609-882-5743 for more information or with suggestions for community activities.
Contact the Vet Center for more information on whole health building or to schedule an appointment.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.