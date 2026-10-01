Tucson Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
2525 E. Broadway Blvd.
Suite 100
Tucson, AZ 85716
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Eligibility; You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. Eligibility for counseling includes; deployment to combat location, Support of combat mission (mortuary/drone), experienced MST, lost loved one on active duty or Veteran/Service member by suicide.
On your first visit, we will request the following:
- Photo ID
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214/DD1300), or
- Receipt of certain awards (for verification of deployment)
- Deployment orders (for verification of deployment)
- Other documents that show qualifying military service (Support of Combat mission)
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
First time visitor? Stop by our office every Wednesdays at 12:00 for Orientation to start services at our Tucson Vet Center or Sierra Vista Outstation location. You can also give us a call to discuss how we can help. Call 520-882-0333 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will learn about Vet Center Counseling, eligibility and current services available. You may be offered resources for services needed outside the scope of mental health counseling.
- Your eligibility will be verified with DD214, ID, DD1300, etc.
- You will receive an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments questions as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and a counselor will discuss what counseling you are interested in and create a plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments and/or referrals will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by a counselor.
We have a parking lot. Park in any available uncovered spot.
Main entrance is at the center of the building.
We are located in suite 100 on the first floor in the back left of the building (behind the stairs).
Sun Tran Bus
We are located on Bus Route 8. There are two bus stops at our location. They are located on the north-west and south-east corners of Broadway and Tucson.
Sun Van makes getting around the Tucson area simple for those eligible to ride. Sun Van meets the standards set under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) to provide service for those individuals who, because of their disability, are unable to ride Sun Tran.
TEL: 520-791-5409
TDD: 520-791-2639
We partner with Boulder Crest Foundation Boulder Crest is the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG). They offer life-changing programs free of charge to members of the military, veterans, and first responder communities, and their families. https://bouldercrest.org/
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Orientation meeting
Orientation meeting every Wednesday at noon at the Tucson Vet Center or Sierra Vista Vet Center Outstation. If you are interested in starting counseling services, please arrive at 1200 Every Wednesday with DD214 & ID.
Tucson Vet Centers Celebrates 102 Y/O WWII POW Veteran.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Tucson Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
The Tucson Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Counseling for service members/Veteran families who have lost a loved one to suicide
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Tucson Vet Center, we offer individual counseling, group counseling and work shops. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources at the VAMC or in our community
Care at our center includes:
- Counseling sessions that targeted at your individual needs to transition out of the military in a healthy way.
- Group counseling including; Mixed Era Combat Groups (OIF/OEF/PG/VN/WWII), Vietnam Veteran Groups, Veteran Women's Support and Processing Group, Anger Management Group, Mindfulness Group, MST Group, Bereavement Group, Couples Workshops and more.
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Tucson Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Therapy to treat PTSD
- Counseling for Depression
- Counseling for Stress management
- Counseling groups to help reduce isolation
- Counseling to address Bereavement
- Therapy to treat Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Tucson Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We are able to provide therapy to Veterans/Service Members that have deployed to combat locations, Veterans/Service Members that have experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and Families that have experienced death of a service member or Suicide of a Service Member or Veteran. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- Vet Centers provide; Mental Health Counseling
- Instructions on how to obtain VHA medical care and register for care
- Referral/Resources for your VBA education benefits
- Information about and referral for VBA burial benefits
- Local Veteran Resources; https://arizonacoalition.org/
The Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community (that help with Disability and Benefits). https://dvs.az.gov/
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Tucson Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ lives. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Vet Center we have many counseling options for Veteran women including counselors that are familiar with the unique challenges that Women deal with in the military and Veteran women manage. We are also able to coordinate with the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Women's Health Clinic to meet the needs of eligible (Combat/MST) Veteran Women.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Tucson Vet Center, we can refer you to the VA Substance Use Disorders Treatment Program or other community resources.
https://www.sierratucson.com/programs/military/
https://cottonwooddetucson.com/programs/veterans/
https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/
https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/substance-use-problems/
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Vet Center can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program or other community resources. VA homeless Program, National Community Health Partners (NCHP), Tuscon AZ Housing. BeConnected
https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Housing-and-Community-Development/Housing-Assistance/Speciality-Programs
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you’re a Veteran in a mental health crisis and you’re thinking about hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—get help right away. You’re not alone.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
If you’re a family member or friend of a Veteran who’s having trouble adjusting to life at home, we can help. Through our national Coaching Into Care program, our licensed psychologists and social workers will talk with you by phone, free of charge, to help you find your way around the VA system and figure out the best way to help the Veteran you care about. All calls are confidential (private).
To speak with a VA coach, call 888-823-7458, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
To get tips and resources for spouses, parents, and Veterans, visit the Coaching Into Care website.
Visit Coaching into Care
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We partner with many community agencies and non-profits for Social, Physical and Mental health and well being.
- We partner with the local chapter of PGA HOPE to introduce golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Provided at no or low cost to Veterans. PGA HOPE - PGA of America REACH Foundation | PGA of America www.pgareach.org/pgahope
- We partner with Boulder Crest Foundation. Boulder Crest is the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG). They offer life-changing programs FREE of charge f to members of the military, veterans, and first responder communities, and their families. (Located in Sonoita AZ). Bouldercrest.org https://bouldercrest.org/
- Team Red White & Blue. Team RWB is a community of Veterans, Service Members, military families, and supporters, united by teamwork, shared values, and a common goal. Our comprehensive programs address the unique needs of America’s Veterans, concentrating on four key pillars essential to their well-being: physical health, mental health, purpose, and relationships. Team Red, White & Blue
- SongwritingWith:Soldiers holds weekend retreats across the U.S. for veterans from all conflicts. Since 2012, we have connected with hundreds of veterans and military families, creating a safe and inspiring environment to share their experiences and write songs with professional songwriters. These songs have been recorded and streamed across the internet, reaching and connecting more veterans and raising civilian awareness of the challenges the military community faces. https://songwritingwithsoldiers.org/
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Tucson Vet Center is available for educational briefings to military units, government agencies and veteran or community organizations.
- Willing to support and attend Outreach Events
- Education on Vet Center Counseling and services
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Advocacy for VA Health Care
Provides additional resources for information regarding VHA and VBA.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Tucson Vet Center, we offer flexibility by offering a variety of appointment modalities to meet your individual needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We can refer you to Readiness and employment services, including; Arizona @ Work, BeConnected AZ, and VA resources
https://arizonaatwork.com/locations/pima-county/local-offices/arizonawork-pima-county-one-stop-kino-service-center
https://www.va.gov/careers-employment/
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
At the Vet Center we have on going workshops, groups and classes. Please call
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.