2022 Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will hold a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on campus March 4th, 2022, from 10am to 12pm. Stand Down helps provide clothing for Veterans in need, hygiene items, and information for housing. Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 persons will be allowed in at a time.

The Stand Down will be located at Building 39 towards the back of campus.

Directions: Enter thru the facility's main gate, take the first left and follow the road to the stop sign, take a right at the stop sign and follow the road past the Chapel, the event will then be on your right and parking on the left.

The term “stand down” is a military term used often with the Vietnam War, where troops got the opportunity to Stand Down from combat operations and take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.