TVAMC PACT ACT Veteran Townhall Meeting

PACT ACT Veteran Townhall Meeting

Join us Tuesday, December 13th at 10am in Building 137 Sports Atrium for our quarterly townhall meeting along with the Veterans Benefits Administration, as we discuss how the PACT ACT expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be on station to discuss how the PACT ACT can assist you and your family members.

For information on the PACT ACT 2022 please click here The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs