Returning service member care
VA Tuscaloosa health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Stephanie Massey RN, MSN
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Coordinator
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 2426
Email: Stephanie.Massey@va.gov
Amy J. Mitchell LMSW
Transition and Care Management Social Work Case Manager
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 3823
Email: Amy.Mitchell3@va.gov
Michael Culver MBA, CPA
Transition and Care Management Patient Advocate
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 4286
Email: Michael.Culver2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Tuscaloosa health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Tuscaloosa provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.