My VA Health
VA is here to help Veterans who are part of Jonathan M. Wainwright VA with My VA Health. If you don’t find the information you’re looking for below, please call the My VA Health Support Line at 888-444-6982. Customer service representatives are standing by to help.
Important transition information for Veterans
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is expected to transition to the new electronic health record in late March 2022. All current My HealtheVet (MHV) premium accounts will transition to My VA Health at that time. If you have not upgraded your MHV account to the premium status before this transition, you will lose the ability to access your prescriptions and other important features. Instructions to upgrade an account are below under "Do I need a new account". If you need additional assistance, please reach out to our My HealtheVet Facility Coordinator at 509-525-5200, ext. 26464.
Once the transition has happened, below are helpful Instructions on how to use the new My VA Health.
Accessing My VA Health
Where do I sign in to My VA Health? You can access the portal one of three ways:
- My VA Health: https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/
- VA.gov (users will be redirected to My VA Health): https://www.va.gov/sign-in/
- My HealtheVet (users will be redirected to My VA Health): http://www.myhealth.va.gov/
Do I need a new account?
To access My VA Health, you may continue to sign in via myhealth.va.gov or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon Account or an ID.me account.
If you have a basic or advanced My HealtheVet account, you must upgrade your account to Premium to use My VA Health. Go to https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/upgrading-your-my-healthevet-account-through-in-person-or-online-authentication for a step-by-step guide on upgrading your account.
Preferred web browsers
VA.gov, where you access My VA Health, is not currently compatible with Internet Explorer, which may be the default browser your device uses to access the internet. For the best patient portal experience, VA recommends using one of the following browsers:
How to save My VA Health as a bookmark
- On Microsoft Edge, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner.
- Click “Favorites”
- Once selected, click “Add this page to favorites”
- On Chrome, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner.
- Click the “Bookmarks” button
- Once selected, click “Bookmark this tab”
- On Safari, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the “Share” button on the right of the URL bar.
- Choose “Add bookmark”
How to send a "secure message" to your health care provider team
- Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use either Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari as your internet browser.
- Click on the “Message” tab at the top of the page.
- Click “View and Send Messages.”
- Select “New Message.”
- You can search for your provider/doctor by typing their name in the “To” field, which will begin pulling relevant results. Each result will include the provider’s VA facility, first and last name, specialty and their affiliated health care team.
- Write your message and click “Send.”
If you can't remember your provider's name, you can find your doctor/provider’s name in the patient information section of My VA Health:
- Click on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the page, to the right of your name.
- Click on “Patient Information.”
- Your provider’s name is shown in the “Medical Contacts” section at the bottom of the “Patient Information” list.
How to renew prescriptions (if you don't have any refills yet)
- When you select “Refill” on a medication with no refills remaining, the “Prescription Renewal” message window opens. Here, you can send a prescription renewal request to your provider and/or care team.
- Use the drop-down menu under “Who do you want to send this request to” to indicate who you want to send the request to.
- You can also type in the reason for renewal, quantity requested and any additional comments.
- After choosing how you should be contacted, click “Send.”
Other ways to refill a prescription
- Connect to Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's "Automated Refill Line" to refill prescriptions by dialing 509-525-5200, select Option 1 and follow the prompts.
- Contact your provider team at 509-535-5200 and select Option 2 and Option 2 again.
- Request refills and renewals during appointments with your provider.