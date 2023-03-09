Women Veterans IMPACT Conference

Women Veterans: Attend the 2023 IMPACT Conference & Awards Ceremony Learn about expanded VA benefits under the PACT Act

Rsvp You must RSVP to attend the 2023 Women Veterans IMPACT Conference. Some parts of the conference will be available virtually if you cannot attend in person. Let us know how you plan to participate when you RSVP by email to VHAWASPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Conference Details

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting the Women Veterans 2023 IMPACT Conference in recognition of Women’s History Month. Women Veterans, their caregivers, and qualifying dependents can learn about expanded health care benefits under the PACT Act. By attending, you can meet with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives to enroll for VA care and receive claims assistance.



Discover health care and spiritual wellness that is tailored to your needs. The IMPACT Conference allows you to experience the transformation of VA care, benefits and services. Join Chaplain Service's Empowerment Breakout Sessions to improve your mental and spiritual wellbeing and engage VA experts in Real Talk Fireside Chats about women's health, suicide prevention, homeless Veterans resources and community engagement opportunities.

The event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with a welcome message, PACT Act presentation and IMPACT awards recognitions for VA employees and community partners who have made an impact in the women Veteran's community. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., you will be free to move around the conference to connect with VBA claims representatives and receive wellness checks. Engage in Real Talk Fireside Chats and join Empowerment Breakout Sessions, offered in person and virtually. Lite fare will be provided for in-person participants.

Conference Schedule

9:00 a.m.

Welcome message, recognition of IMPACT awardees and PACT Act information presentation.

10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will provide:

one-on-one assistance with filing VA benefits claims

10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Veterans Health Administration representatives will provide: VA Health Care eligibility and enrollment

PACT Act toxic exposure screening

Appointment scheduling for Burn Pit Registry Evaluations

On-site wellness checks

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Empowerment Breakout Sessions - Engage in topics to increase your spiritual and mental wellness.

Each breakout session will last 45 minutes and will be offered multiple times.at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to accommodate your schedule.

Relationship Skills (10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.)

Join Board Certified Chaplain Carol Ramsey-Lucas to learn about building healthy relationship skills through the Warrior 2 Soul Mate Program. Chaplain Ramsey-Lucas is the Chief of Chaplain Service at Washington DC VA Medical Center, where she coordinates the work of a diverse, multi-faith team of chaplains. She is also a trained facilitator and Master Trainer for the Warrior 2 Soul Mate Program supporting Veterans with relationship skills.

Spiritual & Mental Wellness (10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m.)

Join Washington DC VA Medical Center Mental Health Chaplain Cindy Wallace to learn about the importance of mental and spiritual wellness. Chaplain Wallace coordinates spirituality groups for inpatient and outpatient mental health as well as grief support groups for both Veterans and families. She serves as the co-lead for the Suicide Postvention Team, providing grief support to families and providers.

Writing and Storytelling (10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m.)

Join Washington DC VA Medical Center Spirituality and the Arts Program Director, Chaplain Cheryl Jones, to experience a brief overview of the Spirituality and the Arts program which offers therapeutic ways to connect, heal, and relieve stress through all art forms to include music, painting, writing and more. Chaplain Jones oversees the work of the Spirituality and the Arts Players, and the Veterans Writing Program and will be joined by author, teacher and Army Veteran, Chris Yeazel.

Unlock Your Spiritual Gifts (12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m.)

Unlock your spiritual gifts and focus on your purpose. Join certified life coach, L.K. Williams, who will help you to embark upon a fulfilling professional path or entrepreneurial journey. She will be joined by Chaplain Carol Ramsey-Lucas.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Real Talk Fireside Chats - Engage in one-on-one conversations with VA experts and community partners to learn about resources and benefits available to you.

Women's Health

Meet Women Veterans Program Manager Shana Balogun and learn about individualized and gender specific health care available to you at Washington DC VA Medical Center.

Real Life & Suicide Prevention

Meet Washington DC VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Coordinator Nancy Sullivan and Ginger Miller, CEO of a national women Veterans foundation, to engage in a discussion and information sharing session.

Homeless Outreach Program

Meet Sha'Ron Haddock the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator. Learn about VA resources for Veterans at-risk for or experiencing homelessness. The team is also looking to engage with community organizations in the DC metropolitan area, that share our mission to end homelessness among Veterans.