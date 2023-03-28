PACT Act Awareness Town Hall

Join the PACT Act Awareness Town Hall to learn about expanded VA health care and benefits available to Veterans under the PACT Act.

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Awareness Town Hall for Veterans, their dependents, caregivers and survivors of Veterans who may now be eligible for VA care and benefits as a result of the 2022 PACT Act.

Join us on Saturday, April 22, at the Charlotte Hall VA Clinic, to meet with VA health care eligibility and enrollment specialists, find free claims assistance through the Veterans Benefits Administration and Veteran Service Organizations. Get screened for toxic exposure by a VA health care provider on site.

The 2022 PACT Act extends VA health care eligibility for:

• Veterans who may not have been eligible before

• Veterans who served in Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War and Post 9/11 eras

• Veterans who participated in toxic exposure risk activities

• Veterans who participated in certain nuclear response cleanup activities

To attend the PACT Act Awareness Town Hall, RSVP by email to VHAWASPublicAffairs@va.gov.

For more information about the PACT Act, visit www.VA.gov/PACT.