Comprehensive Assessment of Respiratory and other military Exposures (CARE) Center

How It Works

The CARE Center offers a multidisciplinary team of health care specialists to address any questions or concerns you may have about respiratory and other military service exposures. If you believe you were exposed to toxins while serving in the military, your VA primary care provider can complete a toxic exposure screening with you and refer you to the CARE Center for a consultation.

The CARE Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located in building 6 (Clinical Research Building) on the Washington DC VA Medical Center campus. Click the link below to view a map of the medical center campus with highlighted instructions on how to reach the CARE Center.