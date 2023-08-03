Comprehensive Assessment of Respiratory and other military Exposures (CARE) Center
Our Comprehensive Assessment of Respiratory and other military Exposures (CARE) Center provides specialized care for conditions established under the 2022 PACT Act. The PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA benefits and extends VA health care eligibility to Veterans who were exposed to chemical, physical and environmental hazards while serving.
How It Works
The CARE Center offers a multidisciplinary team of health care specialists to address any questions or concerns you may have about respiratory and other military service exposures. If you believe you were exposed to toxins while serving in the military, your VA primary care provider can complete a toxic exposure screening with you and refer you to the CARE Center for a consultation.
The CARE Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located in building 6 (Clinical Research Building) on the Washington DC VA Medical Center campus. Click the link below to view a map of the medical center campus with highlighted instructions on how to reach the CARE Center.
Meet the Team
Joel Nations MD
CARE Center Medical Director
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55865
Email: joel.nations@va.gov
Bernice King NP
Toxic Exposure Navigator
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55865
Email: bernice.king@va.gov
Ashley Jack PA
Program Manager
VA Washington DC health care
Email: ashley.jack@va.gov
Gola Reed
Environmental Coordinator
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 57360
Email: gola.reed@va.gov
Yndia Wilkerson
Environmental Coordinator
VA Washington DC health care
Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 55680
Email: yndia.wilkerson@va.gov
Additional PACT Act Information
Under the PACT Act, many health conditions are now considered presumptive, meaning you do not need to prove your condition was caused by exposure if you served in a specific area during an established period of time. Visit the links below to learn more about toxic exposure locations and toxic exposure screening.
Toxic Exposure Locations
Toxic Exposure Screening
PACT Act Education Resources
Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
VA established the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit registry in 2014 to gather data and better understand the potential health effects of exposure to airborne hazards during military service. If you served in Operations Desert Storm/Desert Shield, New Dawn, or Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom, VA encourages you to register, even if:
- You don't think you were exposed to specific airborne hazards
- You are not experiencing symptoms or illnesses you think are related to your exposures
- You have not filed a VA claim for compensation and benefits or applied for VA health care
By joining the registry, you can provide information that will help VA provide better care to all Veterans. To learn more about the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit registry, visit: HOME - Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (va.gov)