West Los Angeles Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more West Los Angeles Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Free self-parking is available for visitors in the parking lot located at 5730 Uplander Way. A parking lot is conveniently located in front of the entrance to the building. Additional free parking is available in the rear of the building and metered street parking is available on Uplander Way.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Call 310-641-0326 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- We will assist you with completing an intake package which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a readjustment service plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
The West Los Angeles Vet Center is located in an industrial area of Culver City, less then a mile east of the Westfield Culver City Mall. Learn more about our area.
There is an abundance of public transportation around the West Los Angeles Vet Center and freeway access is close by:
1. Use L.A. Metro’s Trip Planner
Metro’s Trip Planner is one of the best tools that let you find the best public transportation routes in advance before you arrive at the West Los Angeles Vet Center.
* You can also download the LA Metro app into your phone.
- Visit the Metro website
- Enter your starting and ending points, for example:
- FROM: 5730 Uplander Way Culver City, CA 90230 (Vet Center Address)
- TO: Hollywood and Highland
-or-
- FROM: West Los Angeles VA Hospital
- TO: 5730 Uplander Way Culver City, CA 90230. (Vet Center Address)
- Click the “Where to?” tab and enter your starting point, destination and "Leave Time" .
- The Trip Planner will then show you various possible routes to your destination. Click on a radio button to select the route and view the schedule.
2. Use Culver City Bus – Bus Routes and Schedules
3. Driving Directions
From the north:
- Head south on the San Diego Freeway (405) and exit at Slauson Avenue (Marina Freeway 90) east.
- Stay in the right two lanes for a short distance until the freeway ends at
Slauson Avenue.
- Turn right (east) on Slauson and turn right at the first street, Bristol Parkway.
- Continue to the next intersection and turn left on Hannum Avenue.
- Go one short block to the light at Uplander Way and turn right.
- Travel approximately 0.1 miles and turn left into the parking lot in front of the building.
From the south:
- Go north on the San Diego Freeway (405) and exit at Jefferson Blvd.
- Turn right on Jefferson and go one block to Slauson Avenue.
- Turn right (east) on Slauson and turn right at the first street, Bristol Parkway.
- Continue to the next intersection and turn left on Hannum Avenue.
- Go one short block to the light at Uplander Way and turn right.
- Travel approximately 0.1 miles and turn left into the parking lot in front of the building.
In the spotlight at West Los Angeles Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
New OIF/OEF GWOT Group
OIF/OEF GWOT Combat Veterans Group
When: Thursday evenings, ongoing
Where: Virtually through VA Virtual Connect (VVC)
A smart device is needed
Call: 310-641-0326
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The West Los Angeles Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling (Marriage and Family Therapy)
- Spousal Support group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has died the West Los Angeles Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement Counseling Vet Centers are privileged to offer bereavement counseling to family members who have lost a loved one while serving on active duty.
- Grief Counseling We provide grief counseling to our eligible veterans who suffer the loss of a loved one.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
-
West Los Angeles Vet Center has counselors trained to provide support and referral information for those who have experienced abusive or violent relationships.
- The West Los Angeles Vet Center can provide eligible Veterans with referrals to affordable, specialized, court mandated Veteran-only batterers groups.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the West Los Angeles Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
- Vietnam Veteran's groups
- Global War on Terrorism/ Gulf War group
- Women Veteran's group
- Spousal Support group
Specialty care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the West Los Angeles Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The West Los Angeles Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA benefits
The West Los Angeles Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We know that addiction and substance abuse issues often accompany trauma-related conditions.
We can refer Veterans in need of such services to excellent programs at the local VA or the community for outpatient treatment or residential care.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The West Los Angeles Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- VA medical benefits and care
- Filing for disability claims and other benefits
- VA education or training benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loan benefits
- Veteran Designation on California Driver's License and ID Card
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the West Los Angeles Vet Center, we serve our remote communities using VA Virtual Care Manager.
Contact us to find out how you can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.