Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.

You're enrolled in VA health care, and

You're registered as a patient at VA West Palm Beach health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care

Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA West Palm Beach health care

Register for care here

Your health and safety remain our priority. As cases decrease within our local communities, new modifications to our COVID-19 operations are to follow. Please be advised of the upcoming COVID-19 gate screening adjustments:

Effective today, West Palm Beach VA Medical Center (WPB VAMC) and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) will transition to COVID-19 self-certify screening at the main entrances during after-hours from 6 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Effective November 22, the WPB VAMC and CBOCs will fully transition to COVID-19 self-certify screening.

To allow for seamless screenings, please be prepared to show your ID, drive safely, and carefully follow the traffic signs. The COVID-19 self-certify screening will include the below questions:

Do you have a fever of 100.4 or greater? Do you have any new or worsening cough or shortness of breath? Do you have any flu like symptoms or loss of taste or smell?

In the case that a response to any of the above questions is ‘yes,’ please immediately report to the Emergency Department for the WPB VAMC or notify the front receptionist for the CBOCs. As previously shared, please do not come to your in-person appointment if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, and we will be happy to reschedule or transition to a VA virtual modality.

Thank you for your understanding and for choosing your local VA to best serve you!