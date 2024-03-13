Veterans: Better, More Affordable Health Care is Waiting for You

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — VA recently announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country at home or abroad are now eligible for VA health care. This could mean life-changing care for Veterans, and I don’t want anyone to miss out.

VA is proven to be the best, most affordable health care in America for Veterans. That is why I am reaching out to Veterans in my community, such as myself, who served and may have had a toxic exposure. For those who do not know, I served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was located next to open burn pits that operated 24/7. Since that time, I have utilized VA care for early screening and treatment related to this exposure. In fact, I am honored to entrust all my care to VA who understands my unique needs as a Veteran. If you experienced similar circumstances, or know someone that has, then this message is for you.

If you served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you can enroll. If you deployed to any combat zone after 9/11, you can enroll. If you deployed in support of the Global War on Terror, you can enroll.

Even if you never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or serving on active duty here at home or abroad – by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays, and more – you can enroll, too.

This historic expansion of health care comes after VA eliminated the phase-in approach to health care eligibility called for by the PACT Act – meaning millions of Veterans are now eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than written into law.

You don’t need to be sick or file a claim; all you need to do is show that you served in one of those locations or operations – or participated in one of the activities that could have exposed you to toxins or hazards. Even if you don’t think you need this care today, you might need it tomorrow, or 30 years from now. All you have to do is enroll, then you have access for life.

Act today and join the nearly 800,000 Veterans who trust VA for their medical and mental health needs across Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Better, more affordable health care is waiting for you. Go to VA.gov/PACT to learn more and call 561-422-VETS (8387) get started.

Thank you for your service,

Cory P. Price

Executive Director

