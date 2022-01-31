Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
How to Get Started
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Introduction to Whole Health and Taking Charge of My Life and Health courses.
VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.
The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you.