Westchester Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Westchester Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 914-682-6250 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Westchester Vet Center, we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 914-682-6250 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
The Vet Center is located at 117 East Stevens Avenue, Suite 201, Valhalla, NY 10595. Our suite is on the second floor with elevator and stairs access. Visitors may park in Vet Center designated spaces in front of the building or in the lower level parking.
The Vet Center is a 3-minute walk from the Route 6 Local Bee-Line Westchester Bus stop @ Columbus Avenue / Stevens Avenue.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Westchester Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Weekly Meditation Classes at the Vet Center
iRest Yoga Nidra is offered every Monday at 6:00pm. Every Wednesday at 9:00am we host online Yoga/Meditation. Contact us at 914-682-6250 to get started.
VBA Outreach at the Vet Center
Veterans Benefits Administration Outreach Team will assist veterans and dependents to file claims at the Vet Center. No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome. Next date: JAN 27 10am-2pm. Call 914-682-6250 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We have staff available with advanced training in loss and bereavement.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our clinical staff have advanced training to meet your mental health needs and can also assess and refer you to inpatient and residential treatment for PTSD and other mental health issues.
Currently available groups:
- PTSD support groups
- Military Sexual Trauma groups for men and for women
- Meditation
- Veteran Peer Support
- ACT for PTSD (mindfulness and awareness)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individual and group counseling services for Veterans or service members who experienced MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the White Plains Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling for PTSD. Evidence-based specialty care for PTSD includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Trauma Recovery Groups for MST
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
- Get in touch with us at 914-682-6250. We can connect you with local resources, such as a Veteran Service Officer, who can help you file claims for federal, state, county, and local benefits. We can also connect you to mental health services and employment/education resources.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We have staff available with specialized training in the VA Whole Health Program.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We provide a recurring 'Women Veterans Meet and Greet' to encourage a sense of community and connection.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We are able to provide you with assessment and referral to local and VA resources for detox, inpatient, and outpatient substance use disorder programs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We have relationships with local and VA resources to assist you if you are homeless or at risk for homelessness.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
White Plains Vet Center partners with community agencies to enhance services and coordinate care for Veterans, service members, and their families in Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties.
This includes the county Veteran Service Agencies (Westchester, Putnam, Rockland), PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Programs (Westchester, Putnam, Rockland) and the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The White Plains Vet Center collaborates with National Guard and Reserve units, Westchester County Veteran Court, local law enforcement, local colleges, and communtity agencies to enhance support for our area Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.