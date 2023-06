Glenwood Springs - Temporary Closure

Attention: Glenwood Springs Clinic Veterans

We are temporarily closing our Glenwood Springs clinic from July 3, 2023 to October 10, 2023 to update the clinic space.

We are offering Video Connected Care appointments during this time.

For more information

Call your Primary Care Team with questions at 970-242-0731 or check https://www.va.gov/western-colorado-health-care/