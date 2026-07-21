Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Western Colorado health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at VA Western Colorado health care
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you’re not registered at VA Western Colorado health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 6 VA Western Colorado health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Primary care call center
Toll Free: 866-206-6415
Phone: 970-263-2829
Download the VA Health Chat app
VA Health Chat allows Veterans to immediately connect with VA health care clinicians over text-messaging. No need to travel to a VA facility. Just tap the app and start receiving telehealth services from our care team.
VA Health Chat accesses your VA Electronic Health Record and, for your security, requires you to enter ID.me or Login.gov credentials.
Learn more
Mental health care appointments
If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the Mental health call center.
Phone: 970-263-2824
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call Addiction Services.
Phone: 970-263-2824
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center
Mental health
Building 1
Second floor
Map of Western Colorado campus
Phone: 970-263-2824
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through Addiction Services.
Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center
Addiction Services Walk-in Clinic
Building 35
Map of Western Colorado campus
Phone: 970-263-2824
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Addiction and substance abuse treatment
Phone: 970-263-2824
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Addiction and substance abuse treatment
970-263-2824
Audiology and speech
970-263-2802
Cancer care
970-263-0731
Cardiology
970-244-1302
Caregiver support
970-263-5080
Dental/oral surgery
970-263-0731
Emergency care
970-263-0731
Extended care and rehabilitation
970-263-2800
Laboratory and pathology
970-263-2812
LGBT Veteran care
970-263-0731
Mental health care
970-263-2824
Military sexual trauma
970-263-2800
Neurology
970-263-2839
Nutrition, food, and dietary
970-263-2847
Palliative and hospice care
970-263-2800
Patient advocates
970-263-2800
Pharmacy
970-263-2800
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
970-244-1355
Podiatry
970-263-2821
Primary care
970-263-2829
Radiology
970-263-2840
Recreation and creative arts therapy
970-263-0731
Rehabilitation and prosthetics
970-244-1355
Returning service member care
970-263-5080
Travel reimbursement
970-263-0731
Whole health
970-263-5014
Women Veteran care
970-263-0731
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You’ll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Western Colorado location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can’t cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Western Colorado:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Western Colorado:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.