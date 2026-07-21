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Make an appointment

Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Western Colorado health care facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You’re registered as a patient at VA Western Colorado health care

If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you’re not registered at VA Western Colorado health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all 6 VA Western Colorado health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment online

Make an appointment by phone

Primary care call center

Toll Free: 866-206-6415
Phone: 970-263-2829

Download the VA Health Chat app

VA Health Chat | VA Mobile

VA Health Chat allows Veterans to immediately connect with VA health care clinicians over text-messaging. No need to travel to a VA facility. Just tap the app and start receiving telehealth services from our care team.

VA Health Chat accesses your VA Electronic Health Record and, for your security, requires you to enter ID.me or Login.gov credentials.
Learn more

Mental health care appointments

If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental health call center.

Phone: 970-263-2824

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call Addiction Services.

Phone: 970-263-2824

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center

Mental health
Building 1
Second floor
Map of Western Colorado campus
Phone: 970-263-2824

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through Addiction Services.

Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center

Addiction Services Walk-in Clinic
Building 35
Map of Western Colorado campus
Phone: 970-263-2824

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Addiction and substance abuse treatment
Phone: 970-263-2824

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Addiction and substance abuse treatment
970-263-2824

Audiology and speech
970-263-2802

Cancer care
970-263-0731

Cardiology
970-244-1302

Caregiver support
970-263-5080

Dental/oral surgery
970-263-0731

Emergency care
970-263-0731

Extended care and rehabilitation
970-263-2800

Laboratory and pathology
970-263-2812

LGBT Veteran care
970-263-0731

Mental health care
970-263-2824

Military sexual trauma
970-263-2800

Neurology
970-263-2839

Nutrition, food, and dietary
970-263-2847

Palliative and hospice care
970-263-2800

Patient advocates
970-263-2800

Pharmacy
970-263-2800

Physical medicine and rehabilitation
970-244-1355

Podiatry
970-263-2821

Primary care
970-263-2829

Radiology
970-263-2840

Recreation and creative arts therapy
970-263-0731

Rehabilitation and prosthetics
970-244-1355

Returning service member care
970-263-5080

Travel reimbursement
970-263-0731

Whole health
970-263-5014

Women Veteran care
970-263-0731

Preparing for your appointment

Please bring the following to your appointment:

  • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
  • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
  • Your appointment confirmation letter.
  • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call for each appointment.

If you want to get reminders by text message

You’ll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Western Colorado location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can’t cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

  • For appointments at Western Colorado: 
  • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
  • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 

If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.

You can also cancel some appointments online.

Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment. 

  • For appointments at Western Colorado:
  • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
  • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 

Last updated: 