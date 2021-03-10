Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental health call center.

Phone: 970-263-2824

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call Addiction Services.

Phone: 970-263-2824

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center

Mental health

Building 1

Second floor

Map of Western Colorado campus

Phone: 970-263-2824

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through Addiction Services.

Available at Western Colorado VA Medical Center

Addiction Services Walk-in Clinic

Building 35

Map of Western Colorado campus

Phone: 970-263-2824

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western Colorado health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Addiction and substance abuse treatment

Phone: 970-263-2824

Addiction and substance abuse treatment

970-263-2824

Audiology and speech

970-263-2802

Cancer care

970-263-0731

Cardiology

970-244-1302

Caregiver support

970-263-5080

Dental/oral surgery

970-263-0731

Emergency care

970-263-0731

Extended care and rehabilitation

970-263-2800

Laboratory and pathology

970-263-2812

LGBT Veteran care

970-263-0731

Mental health care

970-263-2824

Military sexual trauma

970-263-2800

Neurology

970-263-2839

Nutrition, food, and dietary

970-263-2847

Palliative and hospice care

970-263-2800,

Patient advocates

970-263-2800,

Pharmacy

970-263-2800,

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

970-244-1355

Podiatry

970-263-2821

Primary care

970-263-2829

Radiology

970-263-2840

Recreation and creative arts therapy

970-263-0731

Rehabilitation and prosthetics

970-244-1355

Returning service member care

970-263-5080

Travel reimbursement

970-263-0731

Whole health

970-263-5014

Women Veteran care

970-263-0731