Coronavirus vaccination update

As of Friday, Oct. 22, the CDC has approved a booster for Moderna and the J&J vaccine. VA Western Colorado Health Care System is working through the details and creating the plan to administer this safely to our Veterans that would like to receive it.

We will get that communication out once we have our plan in place. Please refer to our Facebook page, website, and MyhealtheVet emails for updates.



If you are immune compromised or fall into a high-risk category, please call your primary care provider and schedule an appointment to receive a third COVID-19 dose. More information about VA COVID-19 vaccines.