Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Behavioral Health Care Line.

Phone: 716-862-3117

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call Substance Abuse Services.

Phone: 716-862-8565

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Buffalo VA Medical Center

Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic

Building 1

Tenth floor

Wing B

Map of Buffalo campus

Phone: 716-862-3117

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.

Available at Buffalo VA Medical Center

Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic

Building 1

Tenth floor

Wing C

Map of Buffalo campus

Phone: 716-862-8565

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Western New York health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

