With generous support from the Office for Academic Affiliations (OAA), the Veterans Health Administration Western New York Health Care System (VHAWNY HCS) has established nurse practitioner residency programs in Primary Care, Geriatrics and Psychiatric Mental Health. The nurse practitioner residents (NPR) will become specialists in the provision of primary care to the Veteran population. Through mentoring Veteran-centered clinical experiences and professional development activities, residents become prepared to meet the diverse health care needs of the veteran population. Of note, within the VHA WNY HCS, the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center (BVAMC) is the primary facility with linkages to the Community Based Out-patient Clinics (CBOCs) and the Batavia VA Medical Center.

Through completion of this 12-month residency, the resident will:

1) gain tremendous experience in management of Veterans with varied conditions with an emphasis on Veteran-specific health services and care delivery;

2) hone critical thinking and diagnostic skills;

3) make meaningful impacts in the lives and well-being of veterans and their families by providing the highest quality primary and specialty care;

4) enhance leadership skills; and

5) have a supportive transition to practice.

After completion of this residency, the resident will have the knowledge and skills to competently practice in an independent, Veteran-centric health care setting under full practice authority.

This program involves interagency agency collaboration with the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Nursing.

Residency Sponsorship

The OAA provides generous support for the development and administration of VA health professions clinical training programs and oversees the NP residency program in collaboration with the VHA’s Office of Nursing Services. The NP residency is an educational partnership located at the Buffalo and Batavia Medical Centers.

Program Accreditation

The NP Residency is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) as of March 2024.

Residency Mission Statement

The mission of the NPR in the VHAWNY HCS is to recruit, develop and retain high quality NPs. The NPR contributes to each mission of the VA: caring for our Veterans and training our nation’s future healthcare providers. By offering a NP Residency program dedicated to continued training with experienced NP Preceptors, the VA is more likely to recruit new graduate NPs. By assisting these new graduate NPs to develop professionally in a broad, evidence-based, diverse healthcare system that is dedicated to providing access and caring for our nation’s Veterans, the VA is more likely to retain NPs who have newly graduated. Ultimately, by providing experiential training to master clinical skills in the Veteran culture, these NPs can contribute to the WNY nurse practitioner/advanced practice workforce, but ideally, become dedicated VA NPs who are career oriented in the VHA system.

Philosophy

It is the philosophy of this program to collaborate with academic institutions and other stakeholders to develop high quality nurse practitioners within an interprofessional, evidence-based and nurturing environment, to provide high quality healthcare to the veterans in the VHAWNY HCS.

The NP resident utilizes the VHAWNY HCS to provide multidimensional care addressing physical, psychological, interpersonal, and environmental needs of the veteran population in a comprehensive manner within the VHAWNY HCS framework. Veteran needs vary dependent on the psychological/physical stressors in their life, VHAWNY HCS resources are fully utilized to keep the veteran at the highest level of wellness. The nature and degree of support needed from available resources within the VHAWNY HCS constantly varies.

Goal

The goal of this NP Residency is to blend nursing and medical care to meet the needs of the veteran population, appropriately diagnosing and managing acute and chronic conditions, along with the provision of health promotion and disease prevention services.

Objectives

a. Be able to delineate the scope of service available to meet the needs of the Veteran centric care utilizing skills including ordering and interpreting diagnostic and laboratory tests, appropriate prescription of pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic agents, as well as effective use of teaching and counseling.

b. Establish and synthesize individualized Veteran-based medical treatment plans that reflect appropriate use of specialty services within the VHAWNY HCS along with community resources; critically evaluate established treatment plans for intended effect and reconfigure treatment plans as needed.

c. Ongoing needs assessment for available ancillary services and resources, integrating these services from the VHAWNY HCS in the care of the Veteran population in terms of needs of various Veteran subgroups, and how select resources can be utilized to effectively to meet individual Veteran patient needs to bring the Veteran to the highest level of wellness possible for each patient encounter.

d. Utilization of various modes of healthcare delivery within the VHAWNY HCS to facilitate Veteran outreach and enhance ability to provide comprehensive care, i.e. telehealth services.

e. Investigate current evidence-based guidelines and current VA standards applied to particular Veteran needs, demonstrate application to the care of the Veteran, and appraise how these standards enhanced the care of the Veteran in primary and specialty care.

Competencies

The National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties Nurse Practitioner competencies were integrated with VA mission and NP residency program objectives as follows:

Scientific foundation competencies-Understand how to apply scientific evidence and clinical practice guidelines. Perfect the process of identifying evidence-based practice and research, and utilize these findings in treatment of the Veteran population. The NP resident will be able to think critically about data and use this evidence to improve practice, as well as utilize research findings to enhance practice methods and create evidence-based approaches and techniques. Leadership-Demonstrate ability to lead a healthcare team incorporating principles of cultural sensitivity to the Veteran population and communication skills. This involves embracing leadership opportunities to facilitate change, establish effective liaisons between various specialties to improve healthcare, and demonstrating excellent oral and written communication skills. Quality competencies-demonstrate ability to access primary care databases and critically evaluate research findings in the delivery of care to the Veteran patient. The NP resident will be able to demonstrate how to apply contemporary research findings to clinical practice, consider the impact of organizational structure on healthcare delivery for the Veteran patient, offer peer review feedback when requested to provide a culture of excellence, tailors interventions to promote the highest quality of individualized care for the Veteran patient. Practice inquiry competencies-applies new knowledge into practice through leadership; learns to utilize clinical experiences to inform practice and improve patient outcomes; applies investigative abilities in a clinical setting to improve healthcare; facilitate practice inquiry and individual and interprofessional levels, shares knowledge from research with others, thinks critically about application of clinical guidelines to the Veteran. Teaching and information literacy competency- use appropriate technology to manage information, translate health information for the Veteran patient and caregivers to make positive changes, becomes proficient at complex decision-making. Policy competency-promote of the ethical approaches to improving access, cost and quality of care Health delivery system competencies-develops proficiency on the types of services the VA organization offers to the Veteran patient to improve healthcare, minimizes patient and provider risks, develops culturally competent care for the Veteran patient, determines impact of healthcare system on stakeholders within the organization, considers organizational structure and resources allocation, interprofessional collaboration to improve the continuum of healthcare for the Veteran patient utilizing multiple services. Ethics competencies-uses ethics and decision making, considers ethical impact of decisions, and understands and applies ethical complexities and healthcare delivery to Veterans. Independent practice competency-demonstrates ability to understand the goal of functioning is an autonomous provider and practitioner, demonstrates the highest level of accountability, manages both diagnosed and undiagnosed patient’s, is an independent practitioner from the perspective of health promotion and protection, palliative and end-of-life care, recognition of normal and abnormal health findings, understanding utilizations of appropriate screening and diagnostic protocols, prescribes medications in accordance with regional laws, considers healthcare over the lifespan of the Veteran patient and their family. Further, care will be delivered to the Veteran in a culturally competent framework with consideration of spiritual and cultural influences, establishing collaborative and empathetic patient relationships, Veteran centeredness in terms of confidentiality, trust and support, and reassuring patients that they have control over decisions in creating their healthcare plan.

To achieve its goals and objectives, the program will:

Teach new NPs how to integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population. Help new NPs in their role development as independent advanced practice nurses with a commitment to excellence and quality outcomes. Support new NPs’ development of collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches. Educate new NPs in the integration of quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system. Train new NPs in a model of Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting health and preventing illness.

Program Length

The NP residency program is one year in length. The program is established in 1 or 2 cohorts, starting within the OAA established time frame for program inception. Alternate and flexible establishment of cohorts will be utilized to capture students graduating at a variety of times during the academic year.

Selection Methods for NP Residents

The residents for the NP program are selected on a competitive basis. The residents submit an application and are interviewed by the VA program director (PD). Applicants must have completed at minimum a master’s degree education from an accredited school of nursing with a focus on Family Health, Primary Care of the Adult and Geriatric patient or Psychiatric/Mental Health populations. The applicant must have licensure as a registered nurse and have or be eligible for licensure as a NP in the United States. The applicant must hold national board certification as an Adult, Family or Psychiatric Mental Health nurse practitioner (3 month waiver at program inception can be granted by OAA and approved if needed for NP licensure and board certification).

Selected applicants are interviewed via video call, phone call, or face to face by the residency director and other appropriate administrative staff. Applicants who are a fit with the program, who exhibit interest in Veteran-centric care, and who demonstrate interest in long-term employment within the VA system are considered for selection into the residency program. All applicants are required to submit letters of interest, letters of recommendation and a curriculum vitae as part of consideration for program entry.

Program Structure

The N P residency program is a one-year comprehensive post-graduate residency to facilitate the transition of the new-graduate NP to a competent and professional NP and clinical leader. The University at Buffalo School of Nursing faculty offers academic support with lectures and research conferences. The residency is both clinical care and didactic seminars and will provide residents a depth of complexity in Veterans care and clinical experience. Clinical experiences make up 80% of the residents’ time. Didactic experiences make up the remaining 20% of the NPR time. Didactic experiences may be threaded throughout the resident schedule on a weekly basis to capture learning opportunities offered within the VA system. Other didactic experiences include case presentations and discussions, self-driven continuing education programs, and clinical presentations. The program is structured to give the resident clinician broad exposure to the basic areas of VA medicine and to provide fundamental skills training, professional development activities and enhance leadership skills with an emphasis on the needs of the Veteran population.

This 12-month residency consists of an average of 32 hours per week of clinical care. This will include a consistent core of adult gerontology/primary care/psychiatric mental health experiences throughout the residency and the opportunity for additional clinical rotation done concurrently with the primary experience. It is felt that various specialties within services may be available to provide the resident with additional experiences that can then be directly applied within their primary practice to enhance patient care and increase NP competency. Rotation assignments are based on consideration of both the resident’s interests and identified training needs whenever possible, and every effort is made to ensure a broad range of clinical experiences. At the outset of the residency, the PD will meet with the resident to determine training needs and interest. The NP resident will also have 1 day per week (8 hours per week) for didactic learning, case studies, meetings, etc. as discussed above.

Program Components

Quarter 1 Primary Rotation

Quarter 2 Specialty Rotations - Specialties or Primary

Neurology, cardiology, dermatology, geriatric, optometry, women’s health, transplant

Quarter 3 Specialty Rotations - Specialties or PC

Neurology, cardiology, dermatology, geriatric, optometry, women’s health, transplant

Quarter 4 Primary Immersion

Immersion dependent on practitioner/service availability or may be placed into service who is hiring the NP post-residency

Resident Eligibility

The NP resident must meet the following criteria for participation in the program:

a) Citizen of the United States

b) BLS certified

c) Recent (within 12 months) graduate of an accredited nurse practitioner program

d) Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA from an accredited graduate nursing program

e) Hold a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and/or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and be licensed as a Registered Nurse

f) A current unencumbered NP license or proof of pending license(s) application(s) from a state board of registered nursing (or the Waiver Option May Apply if approved by OAA: Residents must receive state licensure and certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).

g) Nationally Board certified through American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) or American Academy of Nurse Practitioner (AANP) and maintain full and current certification as a nurse practitioner in the designated program specialty. (Or the Waiver Option May Apply if approved by OAA: Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).

Selection and Admission

Prospective NP residents will be selected through a competitive interview process.

Program Start Dates:

August/September

February (tentative)

Program Contact

Dr. Diane Ryan, PhD, FNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

diane.ryan@va.gov

Office: 716-834-9200 ext 27356

Cell: 716-440-5133

John Schmidt, PMHNP-BC, RN

Psychiatric Mental Health Program Director

John.schmidt@va.gov

Mary Brady DNP, ANP-BC, ACHPN

Geriatric Program Director

Advanced Illness/Palliative Care

Mary.brady@va.gov

Office:

Work Cell:

How to Apply

All items identified in 1-5 below to be submitted to diane.ryan@va.gov

1. letter of intent as to why you are interested in the VA NP residency and why you would be a good candidate for the program ( 1-2 pages)

2. an official college transcript at the time of application, and a final office college transcript confirming NP graduation.

3. letters of recommendation, preferably 2 letters of recommendation from faculty

4. Resume or curriculum vitae

5.Submit registered nurse and nurse practitioner license as well as NP certification**

6. an interview to substantiate the applicants qualifications and interest in the residency.

see NP resident eligibility