Internships, fellowships, residencies, trainees
VA Western New York healthcare System (VAWNYHS) provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
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Pharmacy Residency Post Doctoral Program (Year 1)
VA Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo Facility) has five Pharmacy Practice Residency Positions. The Buffalo VA Medical Center is a 150 bed Tertiary Care facility affiliated with the State University of New York at Buffalo and located adjacent to the Medical Complex. Pharmacy Service at the VA Western New York Healthcare System is affiliated with the SUNY Buffalo School of Pharmacy as a training site for doctoral pharmacy students in various aspects of Pharmaceutical Care.
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
- CORE(4 weeks each)
- Internal Medicine
- Infectious Disease
- Primary Care (Ambulatory rotation)
- Geriatrics
- Outpatient Anticoagulation Clinic
- Medication Reconciliation/Inpatient Anticoag
- Critical Care
Electives including
- Informatics
- Outpatient antibiotic stewardship
- Endocrinology
- HIV/ Infectious Disease
- Palliative/GEC
EXPECTATIONS and INTENDED OUTCOMES:
During the course of the program, the resident will be expected to:
1) Complete all core rotations, provide direct patient care in multiple environments.
2) Organize information to provide education to staff, patients and caregivers well as becoming an integral member of the health care team
3) Develop skills that will lead to the development of an independent pharmacy practitioner and prepare for a potential PGY-2 residency.
4) Use experiential training to develop knowledge and skills to be a leader in pharmacy practice.
LEARNING EXPERIENCES
During the course of the program, the resident will be expected to:
1) Provide Acute/Critical Care Pharmacy Services, including total parenteral nutrition, antibiotic preparation, antibiotic monitoring, pharmacokinetic consults, IV admixture and Unit Dose Drug Distribution, provision of discharge counseling, and provision of Drug Information Services.
2) Provide Outpatient Pharmacy services including verifying orders, checking and dispensing, and patient counseling.
3) Participate in community based fairs, such as Veterans community programs and health fairs.
4) Design, implement and analyze an IRB (investigational review board approved) research project.
5) Develop, implement and present a DUE Demonstration Project and Administrative project
6) Develop public speaking skills through CE lectures and other healthcare teaching opportunities.
7) Develop written skills in the form of written progress notes or formal consultations in the patient's chart and interdepartmental memoranda or procedures.
8) Participate in Practice Management including approved research project, an DUE(MUE) and other practice management activities.
TRAINEES INFORMATION
The prospective trainee must have a Doctor of Pharmacy or equivalent educational experience prior to entering the residency. If licensing in NY State, the resident is recommended to take the compounding portion of the exam in January in order to meet the residency licensing timeline. The residency will begin around July 1 and will require 2080 hours of residency training. The stipend for the resident is $43,272 which also includes 13 days each of sick and personal leave. Additional benefits include health and life insurance. Upon completion of the residency, the trainee will receive a certificate of completion. You MUST be a US Citizen. A resume (curriculum vitae) is required for consideration. All materials must be submitted through Phorcas/WebAdmit
Contact Info
Kenneth A. Kellick, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Resident Education Coordinator / or Kari Mergenhagen, PharmD,BCPS.BCIDP, Residency Program Director
e-mail: kenneth.kellick@va.gov or kkellick@aol.com email: kari.mergenhagen@va.gov
Pharmacy Residency Post Doctoral Program (Year 2)
VA Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo Facility) has 1 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Specialty Residency Position. The Buffalo VA Medical Center is a 150-bed Tertiary Care facility affiliated with the State University of New York at Buffalo. This PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to transition PGY1 residency graduates from generalized practice to specialized practice focusing on the care of patients with infectious diseases. Our resident provides care to patients as members of a multidisciplinary team of professionals. The clinical experience coupled with training and opportunities for publication will prepare the resident to evaluate and care for patients with infectious diseases.
Over the course of the year the resident will gain experience in the management of common and uncommon infectious diseases. The resident will develop a solid understanding of microbiology, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of antimicrobial therapy. The resident will strengthen his/her communication skills through formal and informal presentations and interactions with other healthcare providers. He or She will also present two ACPE accredited Continuing Education Programs. The resident will be part of the infection control committee, VISN antimicrobial use committee and will learn to be an integral part of the stewardship team. The resident will enhance his/her teaching skills by precepting pharmacy residents and students on infectious diseases.
In addition to the inpatient infectious diseases service and antimicrobial stewardship program the resident plays an essential role in the medical management of HIV infected patients and hepatitis C patients by assisting providers with selecting appropriate regimens and additional therapies for various diseases states by providing drug information (dosing, interactions, adverse effects and therapeutic drug monitoring). Counseling patients on new regimens and other medications is another important role. There is also an active outpatient stewardship program and Home IV therapy program.
The infectious disease pharmacy practice residency is closely tied into the department of medicine’s infectious diseases fellowship program. The resident will participate in weekly city-wide clinical infectious disease conference, weekly research conference, and monthly journal club. There are five Infectious Diseases attending physicians who practice at the VA and four ID fellows that rotate through our hospital.
The approved stipend is $52,677 and the residency will begin around July 1.
Core Learning experiences:
- Residency Orientation
- Medical Stewardship
- Surgical Stewardship
- Outpatient Stewardship
- Diabetic Foot Clinic
- Consult Service I
- Consult Service II
- Hepatitis C
- Advanced Stewardship
- Microbiology
- Research
- Infection Control
- Home Infusion
- Staffing Orientation
- Orientation
- Stewardship Staffing
- PBM Elective
- Leadership & Administration
- D'Youville School of Pharmacy - teaching elective (elective)
- Advanced Stewardship PGY2 Elective
- HIV Ambulatory Clinic at VA (elective)
- ICU at VA (elective)
- ID week (elective)
- Informatics and Data Management using SQL (elective)
- Investigational Drug Service (elective)
Program Goals:
- Become proficient, independent clinical pharmacist with specialized knowledge in infectious diseases
- Therapeutic drug monitoring.
- Escalation/de-escalation of antimicrobial therapy
- Publish research project &/or review article
- Present Journal club & 2 ACPE accredited CEs
- Pharmacist/student informal teaching sessions
- Be able to run a pharmacist driven Hepatitis C and HIV Clinic
- Be able to manage patients on home-infusion antibiotics
Contact
Kari A. Mergenhagen, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCIDP VA Western New York Healthcare System (119)
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Director 3495 Bailey Avenue
Kari.Mergenhagen@va.gov
VA Western New York Healthcare System Chiropractic Residency Program
Integrated Clinical Practice:
Established: 2014
Accreditation: VA of Western New York Healthcare System’s Chiropractic Residency Program (VAWNYHS) received its initial accreditation status with The Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) in July 2016. In its most recent decision, the Council granted reaffirmation (and/or renewal) of accreditation to VAWNYHS in January 2020. The next currently scheduled site visit is Fall 2025.
Period: 12 months, July 1 to June 30 annually
Positions: One
Andrew S. Dunn, DC, MEd, MS
Chiropractic Residency Program Director/Staff Chiropractor
VA Western New York Healthcare System
Associate Professor; Northeast College of Health Sciences
Mission Statement:
The mission of the VA Western New York Healthcare System Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings, and/or academia, by providing them with hospital-based clinical training, inter-professional education, and scholarly activities.
Brief Description:
The chiropractic program at VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) in Buffalo is among the first within VA nationally. On-station services have been offered at VAWNYHS since October 2004. VAWNYHS consists of two health care facilities, one in Buffalo and one in Batavia, as well as community based outpatient clinics in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lackawanna, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olean and Springville. The chiropractic clinic is aligned administratively within primary care in the Medical VA Care Line and, in Buffalo, is physically situated in close proximity to orthopedics, pain management, and rheumatology allowing for working relationships and collaboration. The chiropractic clinic in Buffalo includes three treatment rooms with sufficient staff to support clinical services. The chiropractic clinic expanded to include a second full-time chiropractor in 2009 and a third full-time chiropractor in 2019. The VAWNYHS in Buffalo is a large medical center with abundant training opportunities, regular presentations and speakers, close proximity to the University of Buffalo Medical School, and an active research department. We maintain an academic affiliation with Northeast College of Health Sciences (formerly New York Chiropractic College).
Resident Goals/Objectives:
- Residents will acquire postgraduate clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care
- Residents will provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care
- Residents will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases
- Residents will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties
- Residents will complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines
- Residents will participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia
- Residents will complete scholarly assignments, online didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete group assignments
- Residents will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings
- Residents will engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VA and/or academic affiliate venues
Residency Program DC Faculty:
Andrew S. Dunn, DC. MEd, MS (Director) Dr. Dunn received his BS and M.Ed. from Springfield College, his DC from New York Chiropractic College, and his MS in Health Services Administration from D’Youville College. Dr. Dunn gained a full-time appointment as staff chiropractor at VAWNYHS September 2005. Since that time. Dr. Dunn has provided clinical services, supervised chiropractic students, and has had significant involvement in research with associated peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations. Dr. Dunn has served as the Chair of the VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee as well as the Chair of the national VA chiropractic Professional Standards Board. Dr. Dunn accepted a direct commission and served in the United States Air Force Reserve from 2011 until 2017.
Brittney Schiferle, DC, Dr. Brittney Walters is a D’Youville University graduate who has trained within the VA Health Care System having completed her residency training at the Cincinnati VAMC under the direction of Dr. Michael Clay. She returns to Western New York where she attended the University of Buffalo captaining their swim team and then went on to gain her chiropractic degree at D’Youville University. Her skill set and experience through residency training is an added benefit to this clinical team.
Derek Golley, DC, MS, Dr. Derek Golley is a D’Youville College Chiropractic Program graduate and also earned his M.S in Health Services Administration. Dr. Golley was the initial chiropractic resident here at VA Western New York back in 2014-2015 and was subsequently hired on full-time to serve as the staff chiropractor at the White River Vermont VA Medical Center where he practiced until rejoining us here in Buffalo in April 2019. Dr. Golley splits his time between the Batavia and Buffalo campuses. He brings the added experience of completing this residency program
Location:
VA of Western New York Healthcare System, 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
Training takes place at the individual VA facility, and may also include other sites such as the chiropractic school or other affiliated locations.
Clinical Facilities:
The VAWNYHS chiropractic clinic is composed of three exam/treatment rooms furnished with state-of-the-art exam/treatment tables, computers, and other necessary equipment. There is also a dedicated office specifically for the resident for scholarly activity.
Compensation:
The resident stipend is set annually, based on geographic location, by VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The resident receives paid Federal holidays and accrues vacation and sick leave. The resident is also eligible for life and health insurance. The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d). See the Program Handbook for more details.
Certificate of Completion
Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the VAWNYHS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office.
Eligibility Requirements:
Applicants must hold or be scheduled to receive a DC degree from a CCE-accredited school prior to the start of the residency program. A cumulative GPA of ≥3.00 out of 4.0 in the DC degree program is required. Licensure is not required prior to the start of the program. Accepted residents, prior to program completion, must obtain a full, active, and unrestricted chiropractic license in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US, or in the District of Columbia. Applicants must meet all VA employment requirements including US citizenship, and Selective Service registration when applicable.
Application Process:
The residency program participates in the national chiropractic residency common application and match process. For further information and to apply, go to Chiropractic Residency Match. The application process opens the first week in January each year. Applicants are assessed on characteristics such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone, video, and/or in-person interviews. Applicant rankings are made by a review committee including the residency program director, DC faculty, and current DC resident. Additional information is available on the VA Chiropractic Program website
Podiatry Fellowship Program at Buffalo VA
Program Description
The VA Western NY Healthcare system offers the Comprehensive Limb Salvage Fellowship, a year-long program dedicated to limb salvage in collaboration with Infectious Disease and Vascular Surgery. It is one of only three CPME Approved Podiatry Fellowships within the VA healthcare system. As a Fellow, you will gain exposure and training in various areas such as limb salvage, elective foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine, trauma, and multidisciplinary inpatient care in both surgical and clinical settings. Surgeries range from simple I&Ds to Custom 3D printed Implants and Total Ankle Replacements. The Fellow will perform just under 200 cases per year with 60% limb salvage, 30% Sports Med, 25% Elective and 5% Trauma.
During the program, you will have your own clinic where you will see a combination of preoperative and postoperative patients, as well as oversee the multidisciplinary inpatient program. In addition, you will participate in inpatient rounds three times a week, and more frequently when required for clinical needs. The Fellow will have over 1000 patient encounters through the year.
Research is an integral part of the program, and you will have research duties within the fields of Podiatry, Vascular, or Infectious Disease. It is expected that you will publish and/or present posters as part of your research obligations. Teaching is also a component of the fellowship, as you will work with PGY 1 residents from the Catholic Health System who rotate at the VA and assist in surgical procedures.
While your director will be Dr. Puckett, you will also collaborate with other Podiatry, Vascular, and ID physicians regularly. This involves participating in cases, aiding in clinics, and learning from a diverse range of medical professionals. Beyond the operating room and clinic, there are multiple learning opportunities including weekly didactics, leading Grand Rounds meetings, attending Surgical M&M and Infectious Disease Grand Rounds and with the Catholic Health System Residency Journal Club. Additionally, there are opportunities to attend surgical courses and conferences throughout the year.
Throughout this comprehensive training program, you will develop a well-rounded and integrated approach to complex limb salvage, gaining valuable experience and knowledge in the field.
The Fellow will have full benefits and the yearly stipend is VA standard training year Four; currently at around $69,900 for Buffalo NY. The Fellowship runs from 1 SEP through 31 AUG yearly, it is expected that the incoming Fellow will arrive on station one to two weeks prior to start for smooth transition from previous Fellow.
CLSF Mission Statement: To produce highly trained lower extremity Physicians and Surgeons to work in an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to further elevate podiatry and related fields; with regard to the advancement of public healthcare practice and research.
VA WNYHS CLS Fellowship is actively accepting applications for 2027-2028 Fellowship year.
(We routinely pick our Fellows a year out)
Fellows:
David Onyenma, DPM (2026-2027)
Kaitlin Kingston, DPM 2025-2026
Brandon Rogers, DPM 2024-2025
Kyle Huntsman, DPM 2023-2024
Cassandre C. Charles, DPM 2022-2023
CONTACT:
Andrew G. Puckett, DPM, FACFAS
Chief of Podiatry/Foot and Ankle Surgery
Program Director, CLS Fellowship
Site Coordinator, CHS Podiatric Residency
VHA WNY Buffalo, NY
Lt. Col. USAF/R (Separated)
Email: andrew.puckett@va.gov
Clinic:
Psychology Internship at Buffalo VA Medical Center
Psychology Internship at VA Western NY Healthcare System
Dear Internship Applicant:
Congratulations on being at this point in your training! We appreciate your interest in the VA Western New York Doctoral Psychology Internship Program. This brochure provides the most updated information for the 2026-2027 internship year.
Our training program has a strong tradition of intern-centered values. The program framework trains interns in each of the APA profession-wide competencies to ensure readiness for independent practice by the end of internship. Our program also identifies with a mentorship model of supervision that honors intern developmental needs and identified training objectives within training rotations. We encourage interns to select training experiences that align with their training goals and eventual career objectives. We are a scholar-practitioner program, whose intention is to prepare interns for independent practice based on fidelity to scientific literature, valuing scientific activity, and encouraging clinical, organizational, and academic leadership in contribution to the health care system. We emphasize training and education over productivity for interns. We value individual differences in our staff and intern classes, and our program supervisors provide a range of professional role models, from scientist-practitioners to specialist clinicians.
Core training rotations are supplemented by didactic seminars, group supervision, a year-long intern project, medical center training activities, and a relationship with a non-supervisory mentor to provide a multi-faceted and developmentally sensitive training experience. Training rotations are assigned in accord with intern interests and career goals, and training objectives within each rotation are identified consensually by intern and supervisor. Strong supervisory relationships are viewed as a central feature of our internship program.
Review the brochure information carefully and see what our program and Buffalo, New York have to offer. We hope you will find your training and eventual professional goals align with our program aims and philosophy. If you have questions that are not answered in these materials, please reach out to me via email. We wish you the best as you navigate the internship process, and we appreciate the time and effort you invest in completing the application process.
Sincerely,
Denise Mercurio-Riley, PhD, ABPP, CRC
Director of Training
Psychology Internship Program Introduction
The Doctoral Psychology Internship Program at the VA Western New York Healthcare System (VA WNYHS) has been accredited by the American Psychological Association since 1982 and is accredited through 2032. The program provides qualified doctoral candidates in Clinical and Counseling Psychology the opportunity to obtain a wide range of experiences with a variety of psychiatric, medical, and geriatric patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The intern gains experience in the activities conducted by licensed practicing psychologists and works as an integral part of the health care team with other professionals and their trainees.
Internship graduates are well-suited to practice in VA facilities as well as a wide range of health care settings. The majority of graduates of the VA WNYHS Doctoral Psychology Training Program have chosen to work in clinical settings. The skills acquired during the internship year have proven to be highly transferable to a wide variety of professional practice settings including VA medical centers, non-VA hospitals, and other medical and psychiatric settings, as well as clinical research and academic settings. Our program has an outstanding record of placement in both fellowship training and employment following internship.
Please note that we cannot offer clinical training to students in disciplines outside Psychology. Only graduate students in accredited doctoral programs of study in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are eligible to apply.
For further information on accreditation status, contact:
Commission on Accreditation[1]
c/o Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
TDD:
Fax:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Eligibility Requirements for VA Psychology Internship Programs:
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for any U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Interns and fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
- Doctoral student in good standing at an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.
Approved and noted as ready for internship by graduate program Director of Clinical Training.
Eligibility Requirements for VA Psychology Internship Programs:
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for any U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Interns and fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
- Doctoral student in good standing at an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.
- Approved and noted as ready for internship by graduate program Director of Clinical Training.
Application Requirements:
- A complete APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI), which is submitted online. All supporting documents must be uploaded and verified by the application deadline for you to be considered as a candidate.
- A current vita (uploaded to your APPIC application).
- Please state unambiguously in the cover letter uploaded to your APPIC application which internship track(s) you are applying to (Mental Health, Health Psychology, or Geropsychology). It is permissible and sometimes advantageous to apply to multiple tracks. If you know what other rotations interest you at the time of application, it is valuable for you to also indicate these in your cover letter, though you will not be bound to these choices for internship.
- Three Standardized Reference Forms (SRFs) completed by those who know you well enough to discuss your strengths and areas of growth as a scholar-practitioner. Please do not include more than three SRFs. At least two SRFs should be from practicum supervisors (uploaded to your APPIC application).
- Official graduate transcripts (uploaded to your APPIC application)
- A letter from your Director of Clinical Training confirming your eligibility and readiness for internship.
- Work samples are not required as part of the application. Further, VA SF 171 is not required at the time of application.
All application materials should be received by November 1st, 2026
Selection Process
Applications are reviewed by the Director of Training and internship program supervisors for:
- Minimum expected practicum experience in assessment, intervention and supervision
- Quality, depth, and breadth of practicum training
- Relevance of practicum experience to internship at our VA setting
- Fit of developing applicant career goals with the VA’s mission
- Quality of communication
- Sophistication in clinical formulation, awareness of individual and cultural differences, developing clinical identity, and scholar-clinician integration
Candidates are notified that they have been selected for interviews on or before December 15. Approximately 30 applicants are invited to interview annually. Interviews are held in January. We offer only virtual interviews. We are not offering in-person interviews at this time. Travel to interviews can be expensive and unpredictable during winter months, and we are aware that if an in-person option is offered, applicants may feel they need to choose this option. Thus, no in-person interviews will be offered.
This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant. We are committed to a selection process that values individual differences and encourages applicants from a wide variety of programs to apply.
If you have any questions about the application process, please call Dr. Denise Mercurio-Riley at
Downloadable Materials
VAWNYHS 2025-2026 Psychology Internship Brochure
VAWNYHS Psychology Internship Seminar Schedule 2024-2025
[1] Link will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Web site. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked web sites. The link will open in a new window.
[2] Submitting requests through this e-mail link is not secure. If you wish to send a secure message, please use the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).
Training Philosophy, Goals and Internship Structure
The VA WNYHS Psychology Doctoral Internship is a highly intern-centered scholar-practitioner program that prepares interns to function independently in a wide range of clinical settings, with fidelity to scientific literature and current clinical practice standards, within a supportive and individualized training structure that values scientific activity and encourages leadership in contribution to the health care system.
Our training program has a strong tradition of intern-centered values. We value collegiality among our staff and intern classes. Our supervisors provide a range of professional role models, from scientist-practitioners to specialist clinicians, often including important leadership roles in the healthcare system. Similarly, we offer a broad range of in-depth and specialized professional experiences, with flexibility to ensure strong foundational skills and the ability to set goals to achieve advanced proficiency in areas of professional interests and experiences. Intern developmental growth is supported through varied intensive clinical activities, strong mentorship-style supervision, and multi-faceted program elements that complement supervised direct patient care. Interns are regarded as junior colleagues in a professional culture that values metacompetence and lifelong professional growth and development.
Internship Goals
Our internship goals are to ensure that each intern successfully achieves competency in each domain of APA’s Profession-Wide Competencies, of, which can be found here:
https://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/standards-of-accreditation.pdf (pg. 17).
The VA WNYHS Psychology Internship program is best described as a scholar-practitioner program, whose intention is to prepare interns for independent practice based on fidelity to scientific literature, with a training structure that is both intern-focused and patient-centered. The program is individualized with respect to each intern’s developmental needs, values, research, and clinical interests and experiences. Our program encourages leadership in contribution to the health care system as interns move into their professional roles. We emphasize training and education over productivity standards for interns. We continue to value individual differences in our staff and intern classes in both personal variables and breadth of experience and ideals. Our supervisors provide a range of professional role models, from scientist-practitioners to specialist clinicians. Similarly, we offer a broad range of in-depth and specialized professional experiences, with flexibility to allow interns to both build core skills and to achieve advanced proficiency in areas of significant interest. Intern developmental growth is prioritized through intensive clinical activities, supported by strong, mentorship-style supervision and supported with formal mentoring by a non-evaluative staff member. Interns are encouraged to develop a life-long model of professional growth and development.
Our Internship goals are to:
- Build broad and solid general competencies for independent clinical practice in psychology.
- Optimize the value of specific program offerings in helping interns to realize individual professional development goals.
- Supply highly competent scholar-practitioners for potential service to veterans within the VA Healthcare System.
Interns who successfully complete the internship will:
- Be broadly competent in psychological assessment, psychotherapy and clinical intervention
- Function comfortably and effectively in interdisciplinary health care settings
- Possess necessary skills and internal standards for professional ethical behavior, individual differences and cultural awareness, communication, and self-management of activities
- Accurately and creatively apply scholarly knowledge and scientific principles to the solution of clinical problems
- Possess foundations of metacompetence, the ability to monitor and improve one’s ongoing skill set to fit changing professional demands
Many of our interns go on to provide leadership in clinical, organizational and academic settings. Interns planning careers in specialty areas are generally able to meet all training requirements for competitive placement in post-doctoral training fellowships. Our internship values and supports research skills and activity, and many of our interns advance to careers as researchers.
To facilitate the attainment of these goals, we identify strengths and growth areas in interns’ previous training and develop individualized training objectives, based on the American Psychological Association’s Profession Wide Competencies and individual career goals. Training objectives established with supervisors at the start of each rotation are reviewed at mid-rotation and are evaluated again at conclusion of the rotation. Two different types of evaluations are conducted throughout the year. Progress with respect to APA’s Profession Wide Competencies for professional practice are re-evaluated quarterly. Performance within each training rotation is reviewed at mid-rotation (or quarterly for full-year rotations) and formally evaluated at the end of each 6 or 12-month rotation. The core training rotations are supplemented by didactic seminars, group supervision, a year-long intern project, special topic discussions in group supervision, medical center training activities, journal club presentations, and a relationship with a non-supervisory mentor to provide a multi-faceted and developmentally sensitive training experience. Assessment training is rotation-specific, and interns are encouraged to speak with rotation supervisors about the availability of assessment opportunities in specific rotations. Interns are provided with adequate time to learn and integrate training experiences and are supported in their development by strong supervisory relationships.
Internship Structure
We currently offer four internship positions across three tracks (i.e., Mental Health, Health Psychology, Geropsychology) all emphasizing a strong scholar-practitioner skill base especially suited for psychologists working in large medical settings. Candidates must apply to one or more of our three internship tracks: the Mental Health track (comprising two of the four internship positions); Health Psychology (one position), or the Geropsychology track (one position). Across our internship tracks, rotations are offered pending qualified licensed supervisory oversight of the rotation, availability of sufficient patients for caseload, and/or intern interest that aligns with their professional development objectives. The standard rotation structure is two concurrent half-time rotations for each half of the internship, totaling four for the year. Rotations specific to your track will generally be assigned during the first half of the year, to support intended post-doctoral fellowship and job applications. We will consider full-time, 6-month versions or half-time, full-year versions of some rotation assignments. Rotation assignments are based primarily on intern preference, though we also balance assignments to assure breadth of clinical experience, in accord with interns' identified professional development objectives.
Rotation assignments are made before the start of internship, though at times, we have been flexible in adjusting second half rotation assignments during the year in response to intern requests, needs, and supervisor availability. Weekly intern schedules will vary depending on the two rotations to which interns are assigned, supervisor availability, and other program requirements. On Fridays, interns are together for seminars, group supervision, and Journal Club. Additionally, Interns participate in the interdisciplinary Behavioral Health Education Series, which includes presentations by VA WNYHS staff and community education/educators related to clinical or health care administrative issues.
Internship Tracks
Mental Health Track
TThe Mental Health Track offers a broad range of settings for interns to gain experience in treatment of acute and chronic mental health issues that centrally affect Veterans (e.g. PTSD, depression, substance use disorders). Across rotations, interns are trained in evidence-based treatment approaches in a variety of settings. Recent intern classes have also completed the VA-sponsored evidence-based training certification course in Cognitive Processing Therapy during the internship year. Our intention is to prepare interns to provide leadership in the design and delivery of clinical services to Veterans, and many of our graduates occupy leadership positions in the VA system nationally..
Sample Mental Health Track Rotation Assignments:
July – January
Rotation 1: Behavioral Health Clinic
Rotation 2: Primary Care
January – July
Rotation 3: Substance Use Disorders Treatment
Rotation 4: Psychosocial Rehab & Recovery Center
Health Psychology Track
The Health Psychology Track offers a range of training involvements in primary and tertiary care environments with interdisciplinary medical teams. Health Psychology Track interns are supported in forming content expertise across a range of clinical concerns (medical and psychiatric) and in forming confidence and mastery in collaborating with physicians and allied health practitioners. Past VA WNYHS interns specializing in Health Psychology have gone on to a range of fellowship and staff positions in clinical health psychology, most within the VA system. Recent interns have also completed competency training in primary care mental health integration (PCMHI) as available from the VA Center for Integrated Healthcare.
Sample Health Psychology Track Rotation Assignments:
July - January
Rotation 1: Primary Care
Rotation 2: Behavioral Medicine
January - July
Rotation 3: Women’s Wellness Clinic
Rotation 4: Center for Integrated Healthcare
Geropsychology Track* (Currently not offered for 2026-2027. The CLC rotation IS being offered as a separate rotation. Please inquire during interviews if this has changed.)
The Geropsychology Track is designed to offer a breadth of experiences related to geropsychology practice, guided by the Council of Professional Geropsychology Training Programs (CoPGTP) recommendations. Interns with a strong interest in geropsychology as a professional focus, experience with neurocognitive and psychological testing and integrative report writing, and an interest in working with older adult, dementia and palliative care/hospice populations are encouraged to apply. The intern will be provided with a breadth of experiences related to geropsychology practice, and opportunities to work in consultation with a number of providers through an outpatient Geropsychology clinic, consult to an Advanced Illness/Palliative Care team, and as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team that serves Veterans in the nursing home setting or Community Living Center (CLC). Opportunities will include work with Veterans with a range of mental health diagnoses including those related to mood disorders, cognitive decline, and severe mental illness, Veterans with complex medical problems, terminal illness, and Veterans with relatively short-term problems in need of rehabilitation and discharge planning. Presenting issues include depression, anxiety, PTSD, hallucinations/delusions, substance use, insomnia, chronic pain, dementia, grief and loss, end-of-life issues and planning, and behavioral management. Staff and family partnership, support, education, and counseling are also a component of the intern's experiences in this track. Specialty track rotations can be tailored to meet the intern's training goals and the needs of the service. While the following rotations are available to all interns, the specialty track intern would be prioritized for these rotations in order to meet foundational geropsychology competencies at the end of training.
*Geropsychology, Buffalo VA site. (*Not available in 2026-2027). This assignment primarily involves the Geropsychology outpatient clinic, conducting outpatient geropsychological cognitive assessments and, pending availability, therapeutic interventions. The Geropsychology rotation also includes individual and family therapy in collaboration with the Advanced Illness/Palliative Care Consultation team in medical inpatient settings at the Buffalo VA site. Dr. Kathryn Moss is the primary supervisor for intern activities on this service.
Community Living Center (CLC), Batavia VA site. The CLC rotation is tailored to meet specific intern training goals and the needs of the CLC. Opportunities include conducting psychological, neurocognitive, and capacity evaluations, providing individual and group psychotherapy, caregiver support, behavioral assessment and treatment planning, and working as a member of the treatment team. Dr. Kim Curyto is the primary supervisor for this rotation at the Batavia campus.
The Geropsychology track intern has historically spent the first half of internship, July to January, in two concurrent half time track rotations: 1) Geropsychology, Buffalo VA Medical Center and 2) Community Living Center (CLC), Batavia VA Medical Center. The Geropsychology Track intern would then request any other internship rotations for the second half of internship, January to July, that meets their training needs and ensures that professional competencies are met.
Sample Geropsychology Track Rotation Assignment:
July – January
Rotation 1: Geropsychology
Rotation 2: Community Living Center
January – July
Rotation 3: Behavioral Health Clinic
Rotation 4: PCMHI
A benefit of the geropsychology track is that it offers a broad range of clinical and professional opportunities. A challenge with these varied opportunities is that it can be difficult to offer all on each rotation within the context of a part-time experience. While interns are not required to participate in all activities, some choose to do so or to focus in more significant depth in a particular area due to gaps in training or professional goals. We offer flexibility to geropsychology specialty interns so that experiences offered can focus even more so on interns’ individual training goals and needs and provide more robust, in-depth experiences in areas of interest or in need of further development. Therefore, the specialty track intern could participate in a geropsychology-specific rotation for a full year, or the second half of the year, with input and approval from the training director or committee.
Supervision
Supervision
Interns’ supervision relationships with our training faculty are one of the central strengths of their training experience. Our internship program strictly meets and generally exceeds APA and APPIC guidelines regarding volume and quality of supervision. Interns meet with individual rotation supervisors for a minimum of two hours per week. It is also expected that supervisors will spend an additional hour working with interns in case conferences, co-therapy, or informal conversations regarding patient care.
Group Supervision
Weekly group supervision (60 minutes) is co-facilitated by two training faculty. Group supervision is intended to be a flexible format, in which interns substantially determine objectives and content for group supervision, to include case presentations, potential future supervisory scenarios (e.g., role play) discussions of challenging clinical issues, systems or interpersonal issues, professional development, ethics, and post-internship employment/postdoctoral fellowship plans
Mentor
Each intern selects a member of the Psychology staff to be a non-supervisory (non-evaluative) mentor for the training year. Staff interest in mentorship is determined prior to the training year, and a list of available staff is provided to trainees. Meetings typically take place biweekly for approximately one hour, although frequency may vary depending on intern needs (e.g., may increase during fellowship application and interview season, as well as when actively seeking employment). Past interns have consistently found relationships with these mentors to be valuable as a) Models and advisors for career development, b) Confidential consultants in addressing developmental, interpersonal or systemic issues, and c) Advocates, in rare instances, when needed.
Intern Seminars/Didactic Education
Interns attend weekly 2-hour didactic seminars, whose broad content is carefully selected and revised annually based on intern feedback, developing program objectives and available expertise. Special attention is given to include offerings that facilitate increased understanding and appreciation of military populations and VA-specific competencies. Topics pertaining to professional and ethical development are also strongly considered during development of the didactic curriculum. Didactic seminars take place on Friday mornings, with a few exceptions (e.g., we have accommodated afternoon seminars when presenters were unavailable in the mornings or in situations in which the presenter was not available on a Friday). In those situations, interns were given advanced notice of a scheduling change.
In addition, our training program values career-long continuing education. Psychology faculty and interns have the opportunity to attend a variety of teaching conferences, seminars and workshops. including hospital teaching rounds, presentations sponsored within the community by the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and affiliated medical centers, and VA-sponsored trainings. Interns may also apply to the Director of Training to use training hours to attend other workshops or seminars, either local or out of town.
*Updated Seminar Schedule Link
Internship Project
All interns are required to complete and present a project during the course of their training year. The goal of the intern project is to further develop applied research skills into clinical training or to engage in program evaluation and quality improvement. Projects may include: 1) a research project such as a literature review and/or manuscript publication in collaboration with a faculty member; 2) a program design, evaluation, and/or implementation project that has clinical relevance and incorporates associated theoretical or empirical material; or 3) any other clinically relevant scholarly product approved by the training faculty such as clinical programmatic outcome assessment or the implementation of new clinical programs, such as therapy groups. Note that the project should be seen primarily as an opportunity for expanded learning experience on the internship and is not intended to be a great evaluative or time burden for interns. At the conclusion of the training year, interns present the results of their intern project to the training committee.
Research Opportunities and Journal Club
Research participation is not required; however, research opportunities are available within the Center for Integrated Healthcare rotation. Research opportunities may be available within other rotations and interns are encouraged to participate in on-going research projects. Training faculty interests are included in staff descriptions. Applicants who are interested in pursuing research interests are encouraged to discuss this with the Director of Training.
To assist with evaluation and competency in research, interns will participate in monthly journal club meetings, which are facilitated by a Clinical Research Psychologist. Exemplar meeting topics include but are not limited to: discussion of interns’ research interests, assistance with the goals of the intern project, didactics in program evaluation and quality improvement, and performing research within VA. Interns will also be expected to present and critique 2 scholarly articles to the group throughout the training year. Additionally, interns will present their dissertations to training faculty near the end of the year (April/May) to showcase the work they have completed in their graduate programs.
Internship Funding and Benefits
The VA WNYHS Doctoral Psychology Internship Program is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations via an annual earmarked allocation to the Medical Center. Stipends are provided to qualified students in APA accredited programs in clinical and counseling psychology. The stipend is $ 36,326 for the 2026-2027, 2080 hour training year (from July to July). Interns are eligible for employee health insurance programs, including supplemental dental and vision insurance if desired. Employees pay a portion of their healthcare coverage cost via automatic deductions in each paycheck. Interns are expected to be on site during tour of duty hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vacation and sick time are accrued at a rate of 4 hours each per biweekly pay period, resulting in a total of 13 sick leave and 13 annual leave days accrued by the end of the year. Interns are not expected to train on site more than 40 hours weekly without permission of the Director of Training. Up to four days (32 hours) of authorized absence are also provided for attendance at professional conferences, research, graduation, dissertation defense, and post-doctoral fellowship and employment interviews.
Rotations
The following rotations are components of the Psychology Doctoral Internship at Buffalo VA Medical Center: Standard rotation schedule is half-time for 6 months in each half of the internship year; however, Geropsychology Track interns typically complete paired half-time rotations in Geropsychology and the Community Living Center, from July to January, and other rotations are sometimes offered in extended or full-time variations. Further, Health Psychology track interns are given priority for Behavioral Medicine and Primary Care/Women’s Wellness Clinic rotations from July to January. Note that our roster of available rotations and supervisors may change from year to year. We provide current updates on all rotation options at interview, and you may contact the Director of Training at any time to confirm current rotation offerings.
*Denotes Health Psychology Track Priority Rotations
**Denotes Mental Health Track Priority Rotations
- Assessment Rotation (minor required rotation)
- **Behavioral Health Clinic
- *Behavioral Medicine
- *Center for Integrated Healthcare
- Community Living Center- Batavia
- *Primary Care
- **Psychosocial Rehab & Recovery Center (PRRC)
- **Substance Use Disorder Specialty Treatment Services
- *Women’s Wellness Clinic
- Special Populations Mini-Rotation
Assessment Minor Rotation-Required
Supervisors: Drs. Bankhead, Buchholz, Kusche, Mercurio-Riley, & Williams
Prerequisites: Graduate course(s) in assessment, ability to conduct in-depth clinical interviews based on referral question and complete a thorough chart review, interdisciplinary consultation (when appropriate); excellent writing and communication skills.
Settings and tasks: This required rotation provides interns targeted experiences conducting a variety of psychological evaluations across a range of clinical presentations and referral questions in the following domains:
- Behavioral Medicine (Dr. Mercurio-Riley)
- Bariatric Evaluation (Dr. Bankhead)
- Eating Disorder Diagnosis & Treatment (Dr. Buchholz)
- (Inpatient) Capacity Evaluation (Dr. Kusche)
* Interns also have the opportunity to supplement and/or add to these experiences with alternate assessment opportunities on their major rotations
The rotation is designed to further develop foundational and advanced competencies in assessment including clinical interviewing, test administration, diagnostic formulation and case conceptualization, and integrated report writing. In this rotation, interns can expect to hone clinical reasoning skills via interpreting assessment results within the context of individual history, cultural background, and presenting concerns as well as formulate accurate diagnoses and provide meaningful, evidenced-based recommendations for treatment. Additionally, interns can gain experience in providing feedback to Veterans and referral sources, further developing their skills in communication of complex findings into results that are understandable and actionable.
This minor, required rotation will run the duration of the internship training year with the expectation that interns will dedicate ~4-8hrs./month with the goals to demonstrate independence and competence in conducting psychological assessments, with a grounding in ethical and culturally competent practice, and evidence-based decision-making via 4 completed assessments.
Interns can expect to engage in the following activities during this rotation:
- Didactic seminars and readings focused on assessment topics
- Assessment administration, scoring, and report writing
- Individual supervision of assessment cases
- Group case discussions
Behavioral Health Clinic
Supervisor: Dr. Veayla Williams
Prerequisites: None
Settings and Tasks: This rotation offers the intern opportunity to work in a multidisciplinary, general mental health setting that provides outpatient mental health services for more than three thousand active patients in the Buffalo, NY and surrounding areas. Most patients are also linked to a primary care medical provider and assorted other medical care specialists. Patients have access to a wide array of psychological, medical, and other support services, so that the intern has the experience and responsibility of interacting within a healthcare system, seeking to address the needs of the whole patient. Each patient in the Behavioral Health Clinic is assigned to a primary mental health provider and may have numerous other providers within the Clinic or within the larger Behavioral Health Care Line. Interns have the opportunity to provide clinical assessment and treatment to patients, for whom they may have primary responsibility for evaluation, treatment, and consultation. Some of the cases will undoubtedly serve as long-term cases for interns. Usually, intervention will be done on an outpatient basis but may involve short-term consultation and treatment on inpatient units. There are likely to be some unique opportunities for development of learning about Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and best practice interventions. In addition to more traditional psychiatric populations, the clinic has a wide variety of Veterans with PTSD from Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq, not to mention men and women who have experienced trauma in their earlier lives. Interns may be involved in psychological assessment, individual therapy and group therapy, and patient education activities. Cases are assigned to interns on the basis of their training value. The goal is that some of the cases will be long-term and provide learning opportunities for intense exploratory psychotherapy and the development of new or expanded skills. Ultimately interns have the flexibility to modify this rotation in a way that best meets their needs.
PTSD Concentration: Interns who choose the Behavioral Health Clinic rotation also have the option to consider focusing their training in PTSD assessment and treatment. Interns who choose this rotation will have the option to learn an evidenced-based PTSD treatment to implement in this rotation (e.g., Prolonged Exposure or Written Exposure Therapy).Interns must complete at least two cases in the selected PTSD treatment by the end of the rotation. They will also have the opportunity to complete two Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) which is a standardized assessment for PTSD. This rotation is meant to deepen their understanding and conceptualization of trauma in the veteran population and how to treat PTSD using evidenced-based treatments and non-evidenced based treatments. Interns will also complete a final written case conceptualization of one of their clients to demonstrate evidence of the knowledge and skills they have gained from the mini rotation.
All interns are offered the opportunity to complete the VA Cognitive Processing Therapy training regardless of the rotation they select. It is important to note due to the requirements of the PTSD mini rotation concentration, interns cannot choose to receive training in two different PTSD treatments at the same time (e.g., Prolonged Exposure and Cognitive Processing Therapy).
Didactic Opportunities: Weekly meetings are held for the behavioral health interdisciplinary team on Thursdays and interns are encouraged to be present for these meetings.
Research Opportunities: Currently, there are no research opportunities available within this rotation.
Structure of Supervision: Supervision is seen as playing a major role in interns' development as professional psychologists. A minimum of two hours per week of individual supervision is scheduled, along with many opportunities for informal supervisory/collegial contacts with the supervisor and professionals from other disciplines. The goal of supervision is for the participants to enter a reciprocal learning enterprise, with supervisor and supervisee interacting to provide the intern opportunities for new depths of clinical understanding and for honing of skills in therapeutic intervention and practice.
Behavioral Medicine
Supervisor: Dr. Denise Mercurio-Riley
Prerequisites: Familiarity with medical settings, psychological pain management treatment modalities, opioid adherence, multi-disciplinary teamwork, diagnostic interviewing, and principles of behavior change are beneficial but not required. Translating from treating psychopathology to treating medical problems in support of allied clinicians is often a challenging but rewarding shift for interns without strong prior experience in behavioral medicine.
Settings, Tasks, and Workload: The primary source of referrals for individual therapy is the Chronic Pain Clinic. Other specialty clinics may be sources of referrals at times. This rotation is a mix of individual psychotherapy, pre-surgical evaluations, and assisting Veterans with health-behavior change. Psychoeducational and/or psychotherapeutic groups may be a part of this rotation.
Chronic Pain Clinic - Immersion in an interactive, highly developed interdisciplinary chronic pain team, including extensive experience in pain treatment approaches and clinical issues (e.g., opioid abuse). Intern activities include interview assessment and triage, problem-focused cognitive-behavioral intervention, relaxation training, case management, consultation to medical providers and interpretation of written psychosocial screening assessment data. The pain team offers interns unique opportunities to observe medical examinations, acupuncture and other pain management procedures. Duties include:
- Pre-surgical evaluation - of candidates for liver, kidney, heart-lung, stem cell/bone marrow transplantation as well as trials for implanted spinal cord stimulators for chronic pain.
- General Behavioral Medicine Consultation (Individual Therapy)—Outpatient referrals are primarily from the Chronic Pain Clinic, but may come from other specialty services (i.e., Oncology, Palliative Care). Referral concerns include anxiety and depression associated with medical conditions, problems in treatment adherence, adaptation to chronic illness, coping with stressful medical procedures, psychophysiological and somatoform syndromes, and death and dying.
Behavioral Medicine combines a variety of clinical skills and concepts in resolving symptoms of or enhancing adaptation to medical problems. Our activity is patient centered, holistic, and often highly attentive to systemic issues. Co-morbid psychiatric problems (e.g., PTSD) are often a necessary focus of intervention in addressing behavioral medicine issues. Patient/staff dynamics and systemic issues are often important targets of intervention, and eventual comfort and competence in communicating and collaborating with physicians and allied professionals is a priority. For interns with substantial prior relevant clinical experience, the Behavioral Medicine rotation is an opportunity to develop independent practice skills in medical consultation and liaison, sound expertise in one or more specific medical disease paradigms, and advanced understanding of chronic pain issues and treatment strategies, in particular.
Didactic Opportunities: The majority of didactic training comes from 1:1 supervision time with Dr. Mercurio-Riley and may be supplemented by psychology seminars and team meetings.
Research Opportunities: Research opportunities may be available and can be discussed with Dr. Mercurio-Riley.
Structure of Supervision: Formal supervision takes place in two one-hour individual meetings per week. Additional time is available as needed. Group supervision may occur if there is more than one intern on this rotation.
Center for Integrated Healthcare
Supervisors: Drs. Gregory Beehler, Paul King and Julie Gass
Prerequisites: The most competitive candidates for this rotation have prior experience working in research and specific research training goals. Willingness to participate in a broad array of activities at the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Center of Excellence is required. Prior experience in primary care or other integrated medical settings is helpful but not mandatory. Interns who are interested in this rotation should be aware that it requires a significant level of self-direction, flexibility, and careful attention to detail.
Setting, Tasks, and Workload: The VA Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH) is a national Center of Excellence with a unique mission of research, education, and implementation devoted to improving the health of Veterans by advancing integration of mental health services into primary care and other medical settings. This rotation is primarily focused on program implementation, evaluation and research. More information about the Center is available here: http://www.mirecc.va.gov/cih-visn2/
Tasks will include activities related to on-going CIH research projects, educational program development, program implementation and/or evaluation in a supportive research environment that includes senior and junior investigators with shared interests in integrated care. Assignments and workload will be tailored to the intern’s previous level of experience, competence, and training goals in research related activities (e.g., methodological training, research intervention). Duties will reflect the typical activities involved with clinical research and program evaluation conducted by VA researchers, including opportunities to engage in professional and scientific writing. Most trainees who complete the CIH rotation have earned authorship on at least one professional or scientific presentation or publication.
Didactics: Interns are expected to complete and discuss selected readings on integrated healthcare weekly and attend videoconference offerings on integrated care as available.
Research Opportunities: Dr. Beehler’s research focuses on integrated care broadly. His recent work has focused on the following topics: developing, testing, and implementing Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain (Brief CBT-CP); development and validation of the Primary Care Behavioral Health Provider Adherence Questionnaire (PPAQ-2); and identifying integrated care best practices (e.g., engagement in measurement-based care, team development, etc.). He welcomes intern collaboration on professional presentations and publications.
Dr. King’s research interests include post-deployment health care, rehabilitation of chronic neurobehavioral conditions, processes of care, and opportunities to improve women Veterans’ mental health through integrated care. Current studies focus on adapting and testing the effect of flexible problem-solving interventions on Veterans’ mental health and functional outcomes. Dr. King provides supervision and mentorship in development as a scientist-practitioner, scientific writing, brief rehabilitative research, and other areas pertinent to interns’ individual training goals.
Dr. Gass has several interests under the umbrella of integrated primary care, including brief treatments (particularly for substance use), team-based care, motivational interviewing, improving access to care, and behavioral-medical comorbidities. Her current studies include a grant that aims to develop a PACT team-delivered intervention for Veteran smokers and risky drinkers who have cardiovascular conditions (CARE-PACT), and a remote behavioral treatment for unmotivated rural smokers and drinkers who have comorbid health conditions (MINDSET). Dr. Gass is excited to work with interns interested in gaining hands-on health services research experience.
While under the supervision of Drs. Beehler, King, and Gass, interns are expected to collaborate on their research projects but may also choose to work with other CIH researchers for part of their rotation experience, as available.
Structure of Supervision: Formal supervision is scheduled for one hour per week. Additional informal supervision is typical and tailored to the training assignments and goals of the intern.
Community Living Center-Batavia
Supervisor: Dr. Kim Curyto
Prerequisites: Interest in geropsychology, major neurocognitive disorder (dementia), chronic and terminal illness, interdisciplinary work, and caregiver support is preferred.
Setting, Tasks, and Workload: The Community Living Center (CLC) is a nursing home program at the Batavia VA campus that provides comprehensive care for Veterans with disabilities and/or chronic illnesses who are in need of daily assistance. It consists of 3 neighborhoods, called lodges, with approximately 20 residents each. CLC serves the following:
- Residents with complex medical and mental health diagnoses that require long-term care.
- Residents with terminal illness.
- Residents with relatively short-term problems in need of rehabilitation and discharge planning into the community.
The psychology intern in the CLC rotation will function as a member of an interdisciplinary team that serves Veterans in the nursing home setting. Most residents are elderly and chronically ill. Diagnoses vary, with a majority of Veterans presenting with some type of neurocognitive disorder/dementia and/or mood disorder. Presenting issues include depression, anxiety, PTSD, severe mental illness, coping with pain, cognitive functioning and capacity questions, distress behaviors, substance use disorders, personality disorders, grief and loss, and end-of-life issues and planning.
Interns are encouraged to tailor the experience to meet their training objectives. The CLC intern will provide psychotherapy to Veterans and have opportunities for caregiver support. The focus of treatment is to provide behavioral/cognitive behavioral interventions, including components of acceptance and commitment and problem-solving therapy, and recommendations framed within the biopsychosocial model of care. The intern will co-facilitate a reminiscence therapy group based on Montessori engagement principles and components of narrative therapy, weekly with a group of Veterans with dementia. The intern will also conduct integrated psychological intake evaluations with Veterans including brief measures of cognition, mood and behavior symptoms, and determine an appropriate plan of care. There are also opportunities to complete neurocognitive, capacity, and other psychological evaluations as needed. The intern will have the opportunity to attend interdisciplinary team meetings weekly, and discuss cognitive, emotional, and behavioral functioning in the context of a holistic care planning process. Staff support, education, and behavior management planning are also key components of this rotation.
Didactic Opportunities: Interns on this rotation are encouraged to attend continuing education opportunities through facility trainings and national geriatric educational offerings including the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Geriatric Scholars Mental Health, Office of Mental Health Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Aging Veterans and CLC Team-Based Behavioral Care webinar series. Interns on this rotation will be expected to complete, discuss, and integrate into practice selected readings on a range of topics in geropsychology.
Research Opportunities: There are opportunities for research and program evaluation, which are to be compatible with the current evaluation and clinical activities in the CLC, and will be tailored to meet the intern's interests, training objectives, and availability. Possible topics include the evaluation of appropriate measures in the nursing home population, adapting evidence-based practice to the nursing home, and the impact of eco-psycho-social behavioral interventions implemented in the CLC such as Montessori Approaches to Person-Centered Care (MAP-VA) and an interdisciplinary person-centered approach to managing challenging dementia-related behaviors in CLCs (STAR-VA).
Structure of Supervision: Supervision will be provided on a scheduled and as needed basis, with formal individual supervision scheduled one and a half to two hours each week, and additional supervision provided during weekly team meetings and individually on an as needed basis.
Supervisees have consistently found this rotation to provide a richly rewarding training experience. This is due to the variety of Veterans served, the range of clinical activities and opportunities, including experiences in neurocognitive and capacity assessment, group therapy and behavioral management, and the opportunity to work within an interdisciplinary team.
Primary Care (PCMHI)
Supervisor: Dr. Shirley Rosario-Perez
Prerequisites: Familiarity with medical settings and interdisciplinary teamwork, diagnostic interviewing, and principles of behavior change are helpful, but not required.
Setting, Tasks, and Workload: As part of the Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) rotation, the intern will work as part of an interdisciplinary primary care team to provide collaborative care for a range of biopsychosocial health conditions. Integrated primary care skills include the ability to utilize the 5 A's (Assess, Advise, Agree, Assist, Arrange) to facilitate brief functional assessments, work in a non-traditional structure (i.e. 1-6 sessions, session length of 30 minutes), and serve as the behavioral health subject matter expert to the primary care team. Primary care is a generalist setting, so interns can expect exposure to a range of clinical presentations including traditional psychiatric concerns (i.e., PTSD, anxiety, depression), substance use (i.e., alcohol, tobacco) as well as behavioral medicine issues such as sleep, pain, and management of chronic medical illnesses. Opportunities for exposure to evidence-supported treatments including Brief Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain, Prolonged Exposure in Primary Care, Motivational Interviewing, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy are available depending on intern interest and goals. In the past, interns have had opportunity to complete VA Center for Integrated Healthcare PCMHI Competency Training. Consultation with medical providers to improve patient adherence and facilitate behavior change are frequent activities. This rotation may also include attendance in team huddles, clinic meetings, and providing training for other disciplines within primary care.
Didactic Opportunities: Most of the didactic opportunities come from 1:1 supervision with Dr. Rosario-Perez and is supplemented by Psychology Intern Seminars.
Research Opportunities: Opportunities for research may be available depending on the intern’s skill level and interest.
Structure of Supervision: One hour of individual supervision takes place in weekly individual meetings. One hour of group supervision with other psychology intern(s) and postdoctoral fellow(s). Additional time is provided as needed.
Psychosocial Rehab & Recovery Center (PRRC)
Supervisor(s): Dr. Matthew Abrams & Dr. Justin Kimber
Prerequisites: None. However, previous experience working with individuals diagnosed with serious mental illness would be beneficial.
Setting, Tasks, and Workload: The PRRC is located two miles from the Medical Center and is readily accessible by public transportation. It is in a modern, pleasantly designed, large one-story building with good facilities for Veteran activities, and staff and intern office areas. The target population of the PRRC are Veterans diagnosed with a Serious Mental Illness (MDD, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders, and Chronic PTSD) experiencing difficulties in their daily functioning due to current symptomology. The Buffalo PRRC is one of the largest in the country and adheres to hybrid model with approximately 75% of Veterans attending in-person and 25% attending over VA Video Connect (VVC).
Veterans attending the PRRC require greater psychological support than traditional outpatient contact can offer and therefore, they can attend up to five days per week as needed. They typically are referred to the program to prevent inpatient psychiatric hospitalization or if periodic therapy visits to the Behavioral Health Clinic are yielding insufficient results in their recovery. The main goal of the PRRC is promote community integration with the realization that individuals diagnosed with Serious Mental Illness thrive best when integrated and residing in a community of their own choice.
The PRRC adheres to a recovery-based model and each Veteran works in conjunction with their recovery coordinator to establish an individualized recovery plan. Recovery plans are focused within eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, financial, social, spiritual, physical, occupational, intellectual, and environmental. Traditional modalities of therapy (individual and group therapy) are used in combination with Veteran empowerment and healing activities (peer led groups, anti-stigma activities, community integration, etc.). Various group therapy programs are offered throughout the day (e.g., CBT-D, Understanding Trauma, MBSR, WRAP, DBT, Challenging Avoidance, Social Skills Training, etc.).
An initial "needs assessment" is conducted with the intern to target potential areas for clinical professional growth while in this rotation. A typical set of intern clinical duties would include the following: completing weekly initial consults and comprehensive psychosocial assessments, serving as the recovery coordinator for appointed Veterans, providing weekly individual therapy, and leadership of psychotherapy groups. Opportunities for co-facilitating EBP groups with the goal of learning the respective protocol is also available.
Trainees from social work, nursing, and psychiatry also rotate through the setting.
Didactic Opportunities: PRRC staff in-service programs are open to interns. Attendance at the psychology intern seminar series and intern supervision group at the medical center is required.
Research Opportunities: The site has served staff and students alike in their research interest areas. Examples of completed research include quality of life and well-being in the seriously mentally ill, community participation among Veterans with serious mental illness, and employee wellness initiatives.
Structure of Supervision: Supervision is usually provided at least 2 hours per week. One full hour is set aside weekly for individual supervision. In addition to individual supervision, interns may receive triadic supervision (along with the psychology practicum student) and supervision through their attendance in one of the multi-disciplinary staff meetings
Supervisees have consistently found this rotation to provide a richly rewarding training experience. This is due to the variety of patients served, the multitude of therapeutic activities and opportunities, the positive nature of the recovery model, and the prevailing positive and cooperative therapeutic atmosphere.
Substance Use Disorder Specialty Treatment Services
Supervisor: Dr. Deborah Stringer
Prerequisites: Familiarity with substance use disorder and/or PTSD treatment is desirable but not required.
Settings, Tasks, and Workload: The Substance Use Disorder Rotation offers a variety of clinical experiences including: Outpatient Clinic; 28-day, 18 bed co-ed Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP); Impaired Driver Program; Justice-Involved Veterans, Smoking Cessation Program; and Buprenorphine Clinic. Interns gain exposure to all program aspects and may focus their training in one or more areas, based on clinical interests. Veterans present with a range of substance use issues and comorbid issues (e.g. PTSD, MDD, Bipolar Disorder). Specific duties are determined by the intern's interests, skills, and talents and the needs of the program.
Training opportunities include:
- Intake Assessment, including Impaired Driver Assessments
- Individual Therapy
- Group Psychotherapy co-facilitation: residential groups- Mindfulness, Seeking Safety; Outpatient groups- SUD-PTSD, CBT; opportunity to develop a new group dependent on intern skills/interests. Interns also sample groups led by other staff in order to maximize their clinical experience.
- Training in Evidence Based Treatments for SUD and/or PTSD based on intern interests e.g. Seeking Safety for SUD/PTSD, Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD
- Participation in Veterans Court process
- Participation in Buprenorphine Clinic Program
- Consultation: referrals from inpatient psychiatric unit and medical units
- Outpatient and residential team meetings
- Understanding of the psychologist role in a multidisciplinary team
Didactic Opportunities: Attendance at in-house trainings and other SUD-related workshops is encouraged. Individual supervision provides the majority of didactic experience. Team meetings and psychology seminars serve as supplemental learning experiences.
Research Opportunities: Opportunities for clinical research are possible, dependent on intern skill and interest.
Structure of Supervision: Supervision will be provided on an ongoing and as needed basis, with regularly scheduled individual meeting times throughout the week as well as during weekly team meetings. Minimally, the intern will meet with Dr. Stringer individually for one and a half hours each week for a half-time rotation, with additional supervision provided in a team setting and individually on an as needed basis.
Women’s Wellness Clinic
Supervisor: Dr. Laura J. Buchholz
Prerequisites: Familiarity with medical settings, multi-disciplinary teamwork, diagnostic interviewing, women’s mental health, and principles of behavior change are beneficial but not required.
Settings, Tasks, and Workload: The primary setting for this rotation is within the Helen G. Jacobs Women’s Wellness Center, one of three primary care clinics located within the medical facility. The Women’s Wellness Center provides comprehensive primary care services to women Veterans and eligible dependents including gynecological services, maternity care, primary care, and behavioral health services. Interns will be a part of a multidisciplinary team with other allied health professionals including primary care providers, nursing staff, pharmacy, registered dietician, and social work. The primary modality of treatment on this rotation is individual psychotherapy. Interns will also develop consultant and liaison skills through interactions with the interdisciplinary team to assist patients with improved adherence to medical recommendations and facilitating health behavior change.
Helen G. Jacobs Women’s Wellness Center: The intern will provide assessment and treatment for a variety of behavioral and physical health concerns such as depression, PTSD, MST, relationship concerns, reproductive health concerns, diabetes management, chronic pain, and insomnia. Services are provided using the primary care mental health integration (PCMHI) model (i.e., 30- minute appointments, 4-6 sessions) of treatment. Interns may have the opportunity to obtain competency training in PCMHI treatment from the VA Center for Integrated Healthcare upon completion of this rotation. Interns may also have the opportunity to obtain certification in reproductive mental health as available from the Office of Women’s Mental Health upon completion of training. Treatment interventions consist of motivational interviewing, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and problem-solving approaches. Interns will have exposure to evidence-informed treatments on this rotation such as brief cognitive-behavioral therapy for chronic pain (brief CBT-CP), problem solving training in primary care (PST-PC), and brief processing emotions therapy for PTSD in primary care (brief PE-PC), depending on their interest and availability.
Outpatient Multidisciplinary Eating Disorder Treatment Program (Minor experience): Based on available referrals and an intern’s interest, the intern will have the opportunity to complete a comprehensive intake for the assessment of eating disorders and may have the opportunity to maintain a small caseload of individual patients. The intern will have the opportunity to interact within the multidisciplinary team such as the registered dietitian, physician, pharmacy, and psychiatry as needed. Common conditions managed in our program include Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, Eating Disorder, Otherwise Specified, and Eating Disorder, Unspecified. Interns may also have the opportunity to co-present groups with the MOVE! Coordinator as it relates to disordered eating attitudes and behaviors. Program implementation and systemic issues may also be discussed within this team.
Didactic Opportunities: The majority of didactic training comes from 1:1 supervision with Dr. Buchholz. In addition, interns will have the opportunity to attend continuing education opportunities through the Office of Women’s Mental Health meetings and interdisciplinary team meetings. Didactic opportunities are supplemented by psychology seminars and selected readings on a range of topics in women’s mental health and eating disorders.
Research Opportunities: Research interests are encouraged and can be discussed with Dr. Buchholz.
Structure of Supervision: Formal supervision takes place in two one-hour individual meetings per week with Dr. Buchholz. In addition, group supervision occurs one hour per week with other psychology predoctoral interns within primary care and psychology postdoctoral fellows from the VA Center for Integrated Healthcare. Apart from scheduled supervision, Dr. Buchholz is also available for “on the fly” supervision and consultation as warranted.
Special Populations Mini Rotation (5hrs/week)
Supervisor: Dr. Ursuline Bankhead & Dr. Anna Kusche
Perquisites: None
Purpose: This rotation provides interns targeted clinical training & experience working with and for high-need groups. This rotation emphasizes patient-centered, population-based, and evidenced-based care to Veterans who experience barriers to care or who require tailored interventions due to developmental, medical, cognitive, or other factors. Interns on this minor rotation will be expected to dedicate ~5 hrs./week to a mixture of clinical, administrative, and educational activities to be decided to in collaboration between the intern and supervisors.
Clinical activities may include:
- Undergoing training for specific high-needs groups to increase the interns’ knowledge base
- Developing and running a group targeted for high-needs Veterans
- 1:1 intervention with Veteran populations whose members have traditionally had challenges in MHC, PACT, WWC, SATs clinics
- Collaboration with and education for multidisciplinary care teams to best optimize patient care.
Educational &/or Administrative activities may include:
- Compile/maintain resource & referral materials/handbook for WNY community
- Serving on and assisting with the BVAC Educational Series Committee (i.e. planning and/or presenting)
- Assist with annual BVAC/Psych half-day training (i.e. organizing &/or presenting on special populations)
- Participation in BVAC initiatives around specific patient needs
Rotation supervisors are open to exploring additional ways in which interns can further explore and expand their training around special populations of interest by way of clinical, scholarly, and/or administrative experiences.
Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Date Program Tables are updated: 6/2025
Program Disclosures
Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
__X___ Yes
_____ No
If yes, provide website link (or content from brochure) where this specific information is presented:
All requirements associated with federal hiring and employment, as well as VA health care system requirements as outlined in our brochure and program homepage: Internships, Fellowships, Residencies, Trainees | VA Western New York Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Internship Program Admissions
Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:
The VAWNHYS Psychology Doctoral Internship is a highly intern-centered scholar-practitioner program that prepares trainees to function independently in a wide range of clinical settings, with fidelity to scientific literature and current clinical practice standards, within a supportive and individualized training structure that values scientific activity and encourages leadership in contribution to the health care system. Our program has a strong tradition of intern-centered values. We value diversity in our staff and intern classes.
Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at time of application?
- A Minimum of 500 hours of direct patient contact are required.
- Total Direct Contact Intervention Hours at a Minimum of 5 integrated reports are required.
Other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
1. U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
2. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for any U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
3. Interns and fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
4. VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
5. Doctoral student in good standing at an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.
6. Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.
7. Dissertation proposal must be approved by the time of the application deadline. Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year
Initial Post-Internship Positions
Initial Post-Internship Positions
(Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts)
2022-2025
Total # of interns who were in the 3 cohorts - 12
Total # of interns who did not seek employment because they returned to their doctoral program/are completing doctoral degree
PD EP
Academic teaching 4 3
Community mental health center 1
Consortium
University Counseling Center
Hospital/Medical Center 2 1
Veterans Affairs Health Care System
Psychiatric facility
Correctional facility
Health maintenance organization
School district/system
Independent practice setting
Other 1
Note: “PD” = Post-doctoral residency position; “EP” = Employed Position. Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
Note:
“PD” = Post-doctoral residency position; “EP” = Employed Position. Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
Psychology Training Faculty
(*denotes faculty who completed a doctoral internship and/or postdoctoral fellowship at VA WNY)
Matthew Abrams, Ph.D.
- Counseling Psychology, Loyola University Chicago, 2012; M.A., Governors State University, 2007 B.A., Governors State University, 2004.
- Theoretical orientation: Integrative with concentration in acceptance/mindfulness-based, CBT, and interpersonal approaches.
- Professional Interests: Recovery-oriented care. The use of mindfulness in both individual and group psychotherapy. Teaching and supervision.
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
Ursuline Bankhead, Ph.D., M.S.*
- Counseling Psychology, University at Buffalo. M.S. Marriage and Family Therapy, East Carolina University. B.S. Psychology, Penn State University- Behrend College.
- Theoretical orientation: Integrative, Family-Systems, Interpersonal, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
- Professional Interests: Diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns (e.g., health care disparities, minority stress, cultural considerations at varied developmental stages such as end of life, cross cultural communications); end-of life transitions; Mental Health in Primary Care settings.
- Training Committee Role: Facilitator of Behavioral Health Education Series, co-facilitator Group Supervision.
Additional Assignments within VAWNYHS: Psychology Chief/ Deputy Chief of Mental Health, , Health Equity Committee (former chair)
- Rotation: Special Populations Mini-Rotation & Assessment Rotation
Gregory P. Beehler, Ph.D., M.A.*
- Counseling Psychology, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, 2007. M.A. (Medical Anthropology), University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, 1999. B.A., State University of New York at Geneseo, 1996.
- Theoretical orientation: Integrative: Cognitive-behavioral, Interpersonal, and Postmodern
- Professional interests: Behavioral medicine; implementation and evaluation of Integrated Primary Care; psychosocial oncology; chronic pain; program evaluation.
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Center for Integrated Healthcare
Laura J. Buchholz, Ph.D.*
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: VA Center for Integrated Healthcare, Buffalo, NY, 2017.
- Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Kent State University, 2015; M.A., Clinical Psychology, Kent State University, 2012; B.A., Niagara University, 2009.
- Theoretical Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral and Interpersonal
- Professional Interests: Assessment and treatment of women’s mental health conditions using a biopsychosocial lens and cognitive-behavioral interventions; brief, evidence-informed treatments in primary care mental health integration (PCMHI); eating disorders, body image concerns; health psychology
- Other Assignments within VAWNYHS: Women’s Mental Health Champion; Primary Care Psychologist; Internship Project Coordinator;, Primary Point of Contact for Multidisciplinary Eating Disorder Treatment Team; Clinical Supervisor for Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program through the VA Center for Integrated Healthcare.
- Training Committee Role: Internship Project Coordinator, Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Women’s Wellness Clinic/Outpatient Multidisciplinary Eating Disorder Treatment Program & Assessment Rotation
Kim Curyto, Ph.D., M.A.
- Clinical Neuropsychology, Wayne State University, PhD 2000, MA 1996. B.A. Calvin College 1994.
- Theoretical Orientation: Eco-Bio-Psychosocial, Person-Centered, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Reminiscence/Life Review Therapy.
- Professional interests: Assessment and treatment of geriatric mental health conditions including distress behaviors in dementia, evidence-based eco-psycho-social and behavioral interventions including STAR-VA and Montessori, implementation of team-based interventions, implementation science, program development and evaluation.
- Rotation: Community Living Center (CLC)
- Other Assignments within VA: Geriatric Mental Health Program Evaluation Partner with VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP), VISN 2 Dementia Steering Committee co-chair, Clinical Research Affiliate of VA Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH)Julie C. Gass Ph.D.
- Clinical Psychology, 2016, University at Buffalo
- Theoretical orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Acceptance and Commitment, Behavioral, and Motivational.
- Professional interests: Integrated Primary Care, behavioral health in medical settings, medical/behavioral comorbidities, brief substance use interventions; team-based care
- Rotation: Center for Integrated Healthcare
- Assignments within VAWNHYS: Clinical Research Psychologist at VA Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH) in Buffalo; also VISN 2 dementia steering committee co-chair and National Office of Mental Health subject matter expert and evaluation partner
- Clinical Psychology, 2016, University at Buffalo
- Theoretical orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Acceptance and Commitment, Behavioral, and Motivational.
- Professional interests: Integrated Primary Care, behavioral health in medical settings, medical/behavioral comorbidities, brief substance use interventions; team-based care
- Assignments within VAWNHYS: Clinical Research Psychologist at VA Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH) in Buffalo; Primary Care Psychologist
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Center for Integrated Healthcare
Julie C. Gass Ph.D.*
Justin Kimber, Ph.D.*
- Ph.D., Counseling Psychology, University at Albany, 2022; Psychology, Clinical Psychology Focus M.A., University at Buffalo, 2015; Psychology B.S., University at Buffalo, 2013.
- Theoretical orientation: Integrative with concentration in interpersonal/relational, acceptance/mindfulness-based, and CBT.
- Professional Interests: Whole Health, behavioral medicine, heartrate variability biofeedback, and recovery centered care. Systematic and meta-analytic review methodology to compare the efficacy of behavioral interventions for mental health and chronic physical health conditions.
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC).
Paul King, Ph.D.*
- Counseling Psychology, University at Buffalo, 2011. M.A. Psychology, University at Buffalo, 2007. B.A. Psychology, State University of New York College at Buffalo, 2005. B.A. Criminal Justice, State University of New York College at Buffalo, 2004.
- Theoretical orientation: Cognitive-behavioral
- Professional interests: Post-deployment health issues in combat Veterans, brief problem-solving and other transdiagnostic interventions, processes pertaining to integrated care delivery, and women’s mental health. Provides behavioral health services and consultation in an integrated primary care clinic.
- Assignments within VAWNHYS: Clinical Research Psychologist at VA Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH) in Buffalo; Director of CIH Postdoctoral Fellowship Program; Primary Care Psychologist.
- Rotation: CIH research rotation; Journal Club facilitator
Anna Kusche, Ph.D.*
- Counseling Psychology, University at Buffalo, 2009. M.A. Social Psychology, University at Buffalo, 2006. B.A. Psychology and Women’s Studies, University at Buffalo, 2001.
- Theoretical orientation: Feminist and cognitive-behavioral Professional Interests: Underserved and high-need special populations, geriatrics, training & professional development
- Assignments within VAWNYHS: Buffalo Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH) Post-doctoral
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor & Group Supervision Co-Facilitator
- Rotation: Special Populations Mini-rotation & Assessment Rotation
Denise Mercurio-Riley, Ph.D., ABPP, CRC, NBC-HWC; Director of Training*
- Ph.D. Counseling Psychology, 2012 University at Buffalo; Board Certified Clinical Health Psychologist 2025; M.S. Rehabilitation Counseling, 2008, University at Buffalo; B.A. Psychology, 2006, University at Buffalo; Nationally Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, 2022.
- Theoretical Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Interpersonal Therapy
- Professional Interests: Behavioral Medicine, biofeedback, cognitive behavioral therapies for chronic pain/illness, EMDR, clinical hypnosis, wellness and strength-based interventions, intern training and mentoring.
- Additional Assignments within VAWNYHS: Behavioral Medicine Psychologist; Opioid Review Board, Group Facilitator for VA Clinical Hypnosis Trainings
- Dr. Mercurio-Riley also serves on the APPIC Board of Directors and as a site visitor/site visit chair for APA’s Commission on Accreditation.
- Training Committee Role: Director of Training; Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Behavioral Medicine & Assessment Rotation
Shirley Rosario-Perez, Ph.D.
- Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, University of Detroit Mercy, 2021; M.S., Clinical Psychology, University of Detroit Mercy, 2016; B.A., Ferris State University, 2012.
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Detroit, MI, 2022
- Professional Interests: Assessment and treatment of mental health conditions using a biopsychosocial lens, client-centered and cognitive-behavioral interventions; brief, evidence-informed treatments in primary care mental health integration (PCMHI); substance use disorders, posttraumatic stress disorders, anxiety, depression, chronic pain
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: PCMHI
- Clinical Psychology, University of Iowa, 2012; B.A., University of Chicago, 2004
- Theoretical Orientation: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
- Professional Interests: Substance use disorder treatment, personality assessment, neuropsychological assessment
- Training Committee Role: Rotation Supervisor
- Rotation: Substance Use Disorders Treatment
Deborah Stringer, Ph.D.
Veayla Williams, Ph.D.
- Counseling Psychology, University of Buffalo, 2012. B.A. Canisius College, 2002
- Theoretical Orientation: Integrative with concentration in Existential, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Professional Interests: Treatment of PTSD, depression and anxiety treatments, trauma-focused art therapy, and issues surrounding social inequity
- Training Committee Role: Rotation supervisor
- Rotation: Behavioral Health Clinic & Assessment Rotation
POST-BACCALAUREATE REGISTERED NURSE RESIDENCY (PB-RNR) PROGRAM
The Buffalo VA Medical Center, part of the VA Western New York Healthcare System, is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare to veterans in the Western New York area. Located at 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY, this state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of medical services including primary care, specialty services, mental health care, and surgical services.
Mission: To support the professional role transition, integration, and socialization of baccalaureate prepared registered nurses, into professional nursing practice
Program Overview: The Buffalo VA Medical Center offers a Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program that is structurally designed to transition newly graduated nurses into fully competent and confident professional practitioners. This 12-month residency program provides a unique opportunity for recent nursing graduates to gain hands-on experience while delivering compassionate care to our nation’s veterans.
Support and Affiliation: This program is supported and funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). It aims to increase the number of highly skilled and experienced nurses in the VA healthcare system. Additionally, the Buffalo VA PB-RNR Program collaborates with local academic institutions to provide residents with access to educational resources and professional development opportunities.
The OAA’s robust competency-based RN curriculum is aligned with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation standards and VA nurse competency requirements. This academic-based, federally funded program offers 100% protected training time, allowing new graduate RNS to strictly focus on identifying strengths and weaknesses, enhancing competencies, and professional development. This distinguishes the program from employee-based on-the-job training.
VHA Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
Key Features:
Comprehensive Training: Residents will undergo extensive training that combines clinical practice with didactic learning experiences, ensuring a well-rounded professional development.
Program Outline/Clinical Experiences
Phase I: Orientation/Foundation (10 weeks)
Phase II: Enrichment/Ambulatory Care (14 weeks)
Phase III: Enrichment/Specialty Care Orientation (4 weeks)
Phase IV: Leadership/Home Unit Rotation (12 weeks)
- Educational Opportunities
- Didactic Lectures
- Simulation Lab
- Online Training Modules
- Cardiac Monitoring Course Certificate and CEUs
ACLS Code Management Simulation
- Weekly/Rotation Assignments
- Reflections
- Case Studies
- Clinical Site Evaluations
Mentorship and Support: Each resident will be paired with experienced nurse mentors and preceptors who provide guidance, support, and valuable insights throughout the program.
Interdisciplinary Learning: Residents will collaborate with various healthcare professionals to enhance their clinical skills and foster a team-based approach to patient care.
Veteran-Centered Care: Emphasis on providing high-quality, patient-centered care specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of veterans.
Program Benefits:
Stipend and Benefits: Participants receive a competitive stipend along with comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance, paid leave, and paid federal holidays observed by the VA.
- 12-month stipend provided by the Office of Academic Affiliations
- 100% protected time (not part of staffing matrix on unit)
- No obligation commitment after residency program is completed
- Insurance - multiple medical options are available
- Sick and Annual Leave: Four hours of Sick Leave and four hours of Annual Leave every two weeks, starting on day one.
Note: Nurse residents in this program are classified as Health Professional Trainees (HPTs), and there is no obligation for continued employment following the completion of the year-long residency. However, after successfully completing the program, we hope you will be inspired to continue your journey caring for Veterans within the VA Western New York Healthcare System.
Professional Growth: The residency program bridges the gap between academic preparation and clinical practice, paving the way for professional growth and career advancement.
Continued Education: Residents have access to ongoing educational opportunities, professional development workshops, and continuing education units (CEUs).
Program Eligibility or Qualifications
- Must be a U.S. citizen
- Successful completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) entry-level program from an accredited school of nursing by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0
- Must possess an active, unrestricted RN license from any state, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program (passed NCLEX at the latest, 6 weeks prior to the start of the residency program).
- Serving in their first RN role (must not have had any paid RN work experience)
Available Program Start Date
Fall Start Date: August 10, 2026
Application Process and Requirements
We are accepting applications for the academic year 2026 - 2027 beginning in August 2026.
Submit Application: Interested candidates should submit their application by email to Sharade Aldinger at Sharade.Aldinger@va.gov with the following documents:
- Cover letter, including your interest in the PB-RNR Program
- Resume
- Copy of RN license
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official Transcript
- School of Nursing Faculty recommendation
Application Due Date: June 1, 2026
Ensure all completed applications are submitted by the applicable deadline.
Interviews: Qualified applicants will be invited to participate in an interview process.
Selection: Final selection will be based on a combination of academic performance, interview results, and overall fit for the program.
Contact Information: For more information about the PB-RNR Program or to apply, please contact:
Sharade P. Aldinger, MSN, BSN, RN
PB-RNR/RNTTP DIRECTOR
Buffalo VA Medical Center
VA Western New York Healthcare System
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
Email: Sharade.Aldinger@va.gov
Nurse Practitioner Residency
With generous support from the Office for Academic Affiliations (OAA), the Veterans Health Administration Western New York Health Care System (VHAWNY HCS) has established nurse practitioner residency programs in Primary Care, Geriatrics and Psychiatric Mental Health. The nurse practitioner residents (NPR) will become specialists in the provision of primary care to the Veteran population. Through mentoring Veteran-centered clinical experiences and professional development activities, residents become prepared to meet the diverse health care needs of the veteran population. Of note, within the VHA WNY HCS, the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center (BVAMC) is the primary facility with linkages to the Community Based Out-patient Clinics (CBOCs) and the Batavia VA Medical Center.
Through completion of this 12-month residency, the resident will:
1) gain tremendous experience in management of Veterans with varied conditions with an emphasis on Veteran-specific health services and care delivery;
2) hone critical thinking and diagnostic skills;
3) make meaningful impacts in the lives and well-being of veterans and their families by providing the highest quality primary and specialty care;
4) enhance leadership skills; and
5) have a supportive transition to practice.
After completion of this residency, the resident will have the knowledge and skills to competently practice in an independent, Veteran-centric health care setting under full practice authority.
This program involves interagency agency collaboration with the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Nursing.
Residency Sponsorship
The OAA provides generous support for the development and administration of VA health professions clinical training programs and oversees the NP residency program in collaboration with the VHA’s Office of Nursing Services. The NP residency is an educational partnership located at the Buffalo and Batavia Medical Centers.
Program Accreditation
The NP Residency is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) as of March 2024.
Residency Mission Statement
The mission of the NPR in the VHAWNY HCS is to recruit, develop and retain high quality NPs. The NPR contributes to each mission of the VA: caring for our Veterans and training our nation’s future healthcare providers. By offering a NP Residency program dedicated to continued training with experienced NP Preceptors, the VA is more likely to recruit new graduate NPs. By assisting these new graduate NPs to develop professionally in a broad, evidence-based, diverse healthcare system that is dedicated to providing access and caring for our nation’s Veterans, the VA is more likely to retain NPs who have newly graduated. Ultimately, by providing experiential training to master clinical skills in the Veteran culture, these NPs can contribute to the WNY nurse practitioner/advanced practice workforce, but ideally, become dedicated VA NPs who are career oriented in the VHA system.
Philosophy
It is the philosophy of this program to collaborate with academic institutions and other stakeholders to develop high quality nurse practitioners within an interprofessional, evidence-based and nurturing environment, to provide high quality healthcare to the veterans in the VHAWNY HCS.
The NP resident utilizes the VHAWNY HCS to provide multidimensional care addressing physical, psychological, interpersonal, and environmental needs of the veteran population in a comprehensive manner within the VHAWNY HCS framework. Veteran needs vary dependent on the psychological/physical stressors in their life, VHAWNY HCS resources are fully utilized to keep the veteran at the highest level of wellness. The nature and degree of support needed from available resources within the VHAWNY HCS constantly varies.
Goal
The goal of this NP Residency is to blend nursing and medical care to meet the needs of the veteran population, appropriately diagnosing and managing acute and chronic conditions, along with the provision of health promotion and disease prevention services.
Objectives
a. Be able to delineate the scope of service available to meet the needs of the Veteran centric care utilizing skills including ordering and interpreting diagnostic and laboratory tests, appropriate prescription of pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic agents, as well as effective use of teaching and counseling.
b. Establish and synthesize individualized Veteran-based medical treatment plans that reflect appropriate use of specialty services within the VHAWNY HCS along with community resources; critically evaluate established treatment plans for intended effect and reconfigure treatment plans as needed.
c. Ongoing needs assessment for available ancillary services and resources, integrating these services from the VHAWNY HCS in the care of the Veteran population in terms of needs of various Veteran subgroups, and how select resources can be utilized to effectively to meet individual Veteran patient needs to bring the Veteran to the highest level of wellness possible for each patient encounter.
d. Utilization of various modes of healthcare delivery within the VHAWNY HCS to facilitate Veteran outreach and enhance ability to provide comprehensive care, i.e. telehealth services.
e. Investigate current evidence-based guidelines and current VA standards applied to particular Veteran needs, demonstrate application to the care of the Veteran, and appraise how these standards enhanced the care of the Veteran in primary and specialty care.
Competencies
The National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties Nurse Practitioner competencies were integrated with VA mission and NP residency program objectives as follows:
- Scientific foundation competencies-Understand how to apply scientific evidence and clinical practice guidelines. Perfect the process of identifying evidence-based practice and research, and utilize these findings in treatment of the Veteran population. The NP resident will be able to think critically about data and use this evidence to improve practice, as well as utilize research findings to enhance practice methods and create evidence-based approaches and techniques.
- Leadership-Demonstrate ability to lead a healthcare team incorporating principles of cultural sensitivity to the Veteran population and communication skills. This involves embracing leadership opportunities to facilitate change, establish effective liaisons between various specialties to improve healthcare, and demonstrating excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Quality competencies-demonstrate ability to access primary care databases and critically evaluate research findings in the delivery of care to the Veteran patient. The NP resident will be able to demonstrate how to apply contemporary research findings to clinical practice, consider the impact of organizational structure on healthcare delivery for the Veteran patient, offer peer review feedback when requested to provide a culture of excellence, tailors interventions to promote the highest quality of individualized care for the Veteran patient.
- Practice inquiry competencies-applies new knowledge into practice through leadership; learns to utilize clinical experiences to inform practice and improve patient outcomes; applies investigative abilities in a clinical setting to improve healthcare; facilitate practice inquiry and individual and interprofessional levels, shares knowledge from research with others, thinks critically about application of clinical guidelines to the Veteran.
- Teaching and information literacy competency- use appropriate technology to manage information, translate health information for the Veteran patient and caregivers to make positive changes, becomes proficient at complex decision-making.
- Policy competency-promote of the ethical approaches to improving access, cost and quality of care
- Health delivery system competencies-develops proficiency on the types of services the VA organization offers to the Veteran patient to improve healthcare, minimizes patient and provider risks, develops culturally competent care for the Veteran patient, determines impact of healthcare system on stakeholders within the organization, considers organizational structure and resources allocation, interprofessional collaboration to improve the continuum of healthcare for the Veteran patient utilizing multiple services.
- Ethics competencies-uses ethics and decision making, considers ethical impact of decisions, and understands and applies ethical complexities and healthcare delivery to Veterans.
- Independent practice competency-demonstrates ability to understand the goal of functioning is an autonomous provider and practitioner, demonstrates the highest level of accountability, manages both diagnosed and undiagnosed patient’s, is an independent practitioner from the perspective of health promotion and protection, palliative and end-of-life care, recognition of normal and abnormal health findings, understanding utilizations of appropriate screening and diagnostic protocols, prescribes medications in accordance with regional laws, considers healthcare over the lifespan of the Veteran patient and their family. Further, care will be delivered to the Veteran in a culturally competent framework with consideration of spiritual and cultural influences, establishing collaborative and empathetic patient relationships, Veteran centeredness in terms of confidentiality, trust and support, and reassuring patients that they have control over decisions in creating their healthcare plan.
To achieve its goals and objectives, the program will:
- Teach new NPs how to integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population.
- Help new NPs in their role development as independent advanced practice nurses with a commitment to excellence and quality outcomes.
- Support new NPs’ development of collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches.
- Educate new NPs in the integration of quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system.
Train new NPs in a model of Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting health and preventing illness.
Program Length
The NP residency program is one year in length. The program is established in 1 or 2 cohorts, starting within the OAA established time frame for program inception. Alternate and flexible establishment of cohorts will be utilized to capture students graduating at a variety of times during the academic year.
Selection Methods for NP Residents
The residents for the NP program are selected on a competitive basis. The residents submit an application and are interviewed by the VA program director (PD). Applicants must have completed at minimum a master’s degree education from an accredited school of nursing with a focus on Family Health, Primary Care of the Adult and Geriatric patient or Psychiatric/Mental Health populations. The applicant must have licensure as a registered nurse and have or be eligible for licensure as a NP in the United States. The applicant must hold national board certification as an Adult, Family or Psychiatric Mental Health nurse practitioner (3 month waiver at program inception can be granted by OAA and approved if needed for NP licensure and board certification).
Selected applicants are interviewed via video call, phone call, or face to face by the residency director and other appropriate administrative staff. Applicants who are a fit with the program, who exhibit interest in Veteran-centric care, and who demonstrate interest in long-term employment within the VA system are considered for selection into the residency program. All applicants are required to submit letters of interest, letters of recommendation and a curriculum vitae as part of consideration for program entry.
Program Structure
The N P residency program is a one-year comprehensive post-graduate residency to facilitate the transition of the new-graduate NP to a competent and professional NP and clinical leader. The University at Buffalo School of Nursing faculty offers academic support with lectures and research conferences. The residency is both clinical care and didactic seminars and will provide residents a depth of complexity in Veterans care and clinical experience. Clinical experiences make up 80% of the residents’ time. Didactic experiences make up the remaining 20% of the NPR time. Didactic experiences may be threaded throughout the resident schedule on a weekly basis to capture learning opportunities offered within the VA system. Other didactic experiences include case presentations and discussions, self-driven continuing education programs, and clinical presentations. The program is structured to give the resident clinician broad exposure to the basic areas of VA medicine and to provide fundamental skills training, professional development activities and enhance leadership skills with an emphasis on the needs of the Veteran population.
This 12-month residency consists of an average of 32 hours per week of clinical care. This will include a consistent core of adult gerontology/primary care/psychiatric mental health experiences throughout the residency and the opportunity for additional clinical rotation done concurrently with the primary experience. It is felt that various specialties within services may be available to provide the resident with additional experiences that can then be directly applied within their primary practice to enhance patient care and increase NP competency. Rotation assignments are based on consideration of both the resident’s interests and identified training needs whenever possible, and every effort is made to ensure a broad range of clinical experiences. At the outset of the residency, the PD will meet with the resident to determine training needs and interest. The NP resident will also have 1 day per week (8 hours per week) for didactic learning, case studies, meetings, etc. as discussed above.
Program Components
Quarter 1 Primary Rotation
Quarter 2 Specialty Rotations - Specialties or Primary
Neurology, cardiology, dermatology, geriatric, optometry, women’s health, transplant
Quarter 3 Specialty Rotations - Specialties or PC
Neurology, cardiology, dermatology, geriatric, optometry, women’s health, transplant
Quarter 4 Primary Immersion
Immersion dependent on practitioner/service availability or may be placed into service who is hiring the NP post-residency
Resident Eligibility
The NP resident must meet the following criteria for participation in the program:
a) Citizen of the United States
b) BLS certified
c) Recent (within 12 months) graduate of an accredited nurse practitioner program
d) Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA from an accredited graduate nursing program
e) Hold a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and/or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and be licensed as a Registered Nurse
f) A current unencumbered NP license or proof of pending license(s) application(s) from a state board of registered nursing (or the Waiver Option May Apply if approved by OAA: Residents must receive state licensure and certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
g) Nationally Board certified through American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) or American Academy of Nurse Practitioner (AANP) and maintain full and current certification as a nurse practitioner in the designated program specialty. (Or the Waiver Option May Apply if approved by OAA: Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
Selection and Admission
Prospective NP residents will be selected through a competitive interview process.
Program Start Dates:
August/September
February (tentative)
Program Contact
Dr. Diane Ryan, PhD, FNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
Office: 716-834-9200 ext 27356
Cell: 716-440-5133
John Schmidt, PMHNP-BC, RN
Psychiatric Mental Health Program Director
Mary Brady DNP, ANP-BC, ACHPN
Geriatric Program Director
Advanced Illness/Palliative Care
Office:
Work Cell:
How to Apply
All items identified in 1-5 below to be submitted to diane.ryan@va.gov
1. letter of intent as to why you are interested in the VA NP residency and why you would be a good candidate for the program ( 1-2 pages)
2. an official college transcript at the time of application, and a final office college transcript confirming NP graduation.
3. letters of recommendation, preferably 2 letters of recommendation from faculty
4. Resume or curriculum vitae
5.Submit registered nurse and nurse practitioner license as well as NP certification**
6. an interview to substantiate the applicants qualifications and interest in the residency.
see NP resident eligibility
Buffalo and Western NY
General: The population of the Buffalo Metropolitan area is approximately 1.3 million people, with 250,000 of those residing in the City of Buffalo.
Location: The City of Buffalo is bounded on the west by Lake Erie and the Niagara River. The 36 mile long Niagara River, located between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, is the source of Niagara Falls, one of the great scenic wonders of the world. The greater Buffalo area has a varied terrain, ranging from flat to mountainous. Our beautiful Southern Tier and Niagara Regions are hilly with spaces for hiking and camping. There is a great variety in living styles available, from modern urban flats in walkable neighborhoods to lake shore homes to rural farms. For those living in the City or inner suburbs, the average commute time is approximately 20 minutes each way. For those in the outer suburbs or rural areas, the commute is typically no more than 40 minutes. It is worth noting that Buffalo is centrally located, i.e. within a day's drive of many large urban centers (New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago). Toronto is just one and one-half hours away, so bring your passport to visit our Canadian neighbors to the north, whether you walk, drive, or bike across one of the international bridges! There is easy access to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for those travelling from further destinations.
Weather: Buffalo is fortunate in having four distinct seasons. Our summer temperatures range from 75-85, with few days over 90 degrees. Refreshing breezes drift from Lake Erie over fine harbors and beaches along both the American and Canadian shore, convenient for summer sports like boating, fishing and swimming. Autumn is quite long and colorful due to the changing foliage. In winter, Buffalo does get snow, mainly in the "snow belt" south of the city where major ski resorts are located for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. City Residents are often found cross-country skiing in Delaware Park or ice skating at Canalside. As the Chamber of Commerce says, "we don't sit around all season watching it fall. We ski it downhill, we ski it cross-country, we snowshoe it, we backpack in it, etc." Buffalo residents consider that the seasonal changes are an invigorating part of the variety of life that Buffalo offers.
Housing: In a recent nationwide survey of 25 urban areas, Buffalo was the 11th least expensive place to live in housing costs. There is a wide variety of apartments available at reasonable rents. Because the DVA Medical Center is across the street from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo South campus, student apartments are available within walking range of the Medical Center. For those with a car, there are many apartment complexes within a 5 mile radius of the Medical Center.
Education: The DVA Medical Center is located directly across the street from the South Campus of SUNY at Buffalo. SUNY at Buffalo is the top public school in New York state and has approximately 32,000 students on its three campuses, the North Campus being located in Amherst, NY is approximately 3 miles away, and the Downtown Campus is 6 miles away. Noteworthy for prospective interns is that there are two APA-approved training programs at UB: the Clinical Psychology program in the Department of Psychology and the Counseling Psychology program in the Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology. A shuttle bus system transports students and faculty between the North and South campuses. In addition to SUNY at Buffalo, there are six other four-year colleges in the Western New York area representing a wide range of private and public educational opportunities. Several members of our psychology training committee have an appointment at several area colleges and universities.
Health Sciences: In the metropolitan area there are approximately 25 general or specialist hospitals. Included in these facilities are two State psychiatric facilities, the Buffalo Psychiatric Center and the West Seneca Developmental Center. The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus includes Buffalo General Medical Center the University at Buffalo’s Center for Bioinformatics, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and several other programs, in a single clinical, research and academic complex. Oishei Children's Hospital provides pediatric and maternity care. The state-funded Research Institute on Addictions conducts a wide range of basic and applied research on addictions. As the DVA Medical Center is a teaching hospital, there are regular seminars and symposia presented by other disciplines (palliative care, oncology, medicine, neurology, primary care) which are available for interested interns.
Leisure: There are facilities for both spectator and participant sports in Western New York. For spectator sports, the Buffalo Bills play at the Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Sabres provide exciting hockey entertainment at the Key Bank Center. The AAA league baseball team, the Bisons, is located in Sahlen’s Field, a beautiful, nationally recognized stadium in the heart of downtown Buffalo. Division I basketball and football are played at several area colleges.
Participant sports are many and varied. Because of the location, there are many facilities for water sports, including fishing and boating. There are also many facilities for winter sports. For instance, there are 20 ski areas within 90 miles of Buffalo, 12 of which are only 45 minutes from downtown. Facilities for racquet sports are also in good supply. There are 84 outdoor tennis courts scattered throughout the City of Buffalo. There are also a number of clubs available for indoor tennis, squash, racquetball, aerobics, and even dodgeball!
Locals and frequent visitors to Buffalo perhaps best regard the area as offering a wide repertoire of good and affordable restaurants as well as music venues. In fact, Buffalo is known as a haven for both foodies and music lovers, including venues such as the Colored Musicians Club, the Music is Art Festival, Allentown Art Festival, Porch Fest, and a host of other activities. In recent years, the city has hosted a popular series of weekly free or inexpensive concerts (ranging from rock, country, hip-hop and folk) throughout the summer at the Outer Harbor, and Artpark. Buffalo’s eateries range from food trucks (with Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square) to high end restaurants, offering a variety of choices for a variety of budgets. In addition, Buffalo is home to many food festivals.
Parks: When urban quality of life is evaluated, Buffalo is always highly rated for its park system. Designed by Fredrick Law Olmsted, the designer of New York's Central Park, the city park system embraces over 3,000 acres of park land, stretching from the South end of the City with South Park and Cazenovia Park, through Delaware Park and Forest lawn Cemetery, to the east with Martin Luther King Junior Park and Northwest to Riverside Park, to name a few. The park system contains numerous facilities such as swimming pools, golf courses, baseball diamonds, etc. Another 2,000 acres of parks, adjacent to Niagara Falls, offer spectacular views of the river and the Falls. Other state parks near Buffalo offer facilities for hiking and camping. The largest of these is Allegany State Park, whose 65,000 acres offer 100 miles of hiking trails. Letchworth State Park and the Allegany National Forest are also easily accessible from Buffalo. If gardening is of interest to you, Buffalo has the largest free garden tour in the United States with the Buffalo Garden Walk, which has international acclaim.
Local Activities: Buffalo offers fine facilities for art, music and theater. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery enjoys a world-wide reputation for its permanent collection of contemporary painting and sculpture, and often as a site for touring exhibitions from New York or Washington. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra features symphony concerts and pop concerts from October to May at Kleinhans Music Hall, which is architecturally famed for its acoustical qualities. The orchestra also plays summer concerts in a variety of settings, including local parks. Theater is well represented at various facilities throughout Western New York. One spectacular theater is Shea's Buffalo, located in the heart of Buffalo's Theater District. The 3,000-seat facility has been painstakingly restored to its original elegance as designed by Tiffany in 1926. There are several repertory theaters in the area and independent theater groups offering entertainment throughout the theater season if you are interested in more intimate settings. Additionally, the local colleges and Universities offer a host of plays and concerts throughout the year.
Many visitors are drawn to Buffalo’s architectural heritage, including several prized municipal buildings and homes built by Frank Lloyd Wright. The turn of the century Roycroft arts and crafts movement, centered at a campus in nearby East Aurora, is also a regional attraction. Buffalo also currently hosts several annual arts and festivals, including the Allentown Arts Festival, Taste of Buffalo, Greek Festival, Italian Festival, and the Chicken Wing Festival.
Dental Residency Program at Buffalo VA
Dental Residency Program
General Practice Residency Program
Residency Program Description
The Advance Education in General Dentistry Residency is a one-year program with an optional second year. There are a total of four residency positions available. It is a comprehensive General Dentistry program with advanced clinical and didactic training in all areas of dentistry (except pediatric dentistry and orthodontics) at the post-doctoral level. This program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association with no recommendations.
Residents will be trained in fixed and removable prosthodontics (including full mouth rehabilitation), esthetic restorations (including porcelain crowns, veneers, and CEREC restorations), rotary endodontics, oral surgery, the surgical placement and restoration of implants, periodontal surgery, and the treatment of medically compromised patients.
Resident schedules are carefully planned to provide an optimal educational experience. Patients eligible for treatment are assigned to the residents for comprehensive dental care. The residents work with a chair side assistant in developing their own daily patient schedule. Residents also treat patients presenting for emergency care. At the end of the month, schedules are reviewed to assure a good caseload mix.
Program Summary
General Dentistry Clinic (78%) 1352 Hours
Oral Surgery/Implant Placements (25%) 520 Hours
Didactics (10%) 208 Hours
Other Goals and Objectives:
- To provide the resident with a broad based comprehensive clinical experience in general dentistry with the comprehensive care of patients.
- Assess, diagnosis, and plan for the provision of multidisciplinary oral healthcare incorporating laboratory, radiographic, and clinical findings for a wide variety of patients.
- Provide emergency oral health care integrating multiple disciplines into an individualized, comprehensive, sequence treatment plans using diagnostic, risk assessment and prognostic information.
- Use accepted prevention strategies such as oral hygiene instructions, nutritional education, and pharmacologic intervention to help patients maintain and improve their oral and systemic health.
- Learn to utilize pain and anxiety control using behavioral and pharmacological techniques.
- Utilize selected advanced dental treatment modalities including CAD/CAM restorations, understand indications for dental implants, and overdentures with the use of precision and semi-precision attachments.
- To understand the oral health needs of communities and of the dental professional’s role in community service.
- Didactic courses to enhance a resident’s ability to apply scientific principles through evidence-based dentistry to contribute to learning and oral health care treatment.
- To educate each resident in the principles of modern oral healthcare delivery that provides a foundation for future learning.
Approximation of the chair-side procedures an average resident accomplishes in one year:
Comprehensive Oral Exams: 63 Simple/Surgical Extractions:280
Periodic Oral Exams: 400 Anterior Composites (Surfaces): 200
Limited Evaluations: 156 Posterior Composites (Surfaces): 265
Endodontic Canals Filled: 40 Fixed Units (PFM, FCC, Ceramics) 120
Complete Denture Units: 35 Periodontal Surgical Procedures: 8
Removable Partial Denture Units: 21 Placement of Dental Implants: 40
Rotations:
Residents have designated rotation in oral surgery, endodontics, and periodontics. A full-time oral surgeon and prosthodontists are available to work with daily. Specialists in the fields of endodontics and periodontics are available part time to work one on one with the residents.
Maxillofacial Surgery:
Residents spend every fourth day with the Oral Surgery Service (OMFS). Residents experience will include simple and surgical extractions, placement of dental implants, minor bone grafting, treatment of pathology of the oral cavity, and other minor oral surgery procedures.
Periodontics:
This clinical experience will include diagnosis and prognosis of periodontal disease, treatment planning, instrumentation, and periodontal surgeries including crown lengthening. Time is set aside for residents to work with a periodontist on a monthly basis.
Endodontics:
Every other Wednesday morning residents are scheduled in endodontic clinic, as well as one Friday a month to work with our endodontist. This rotation guarantees exposure to canal preparation and obturation using rotary instruments.
Didactic Training:
Every Tuesday afternoon residents have didactic training with lectures covering various topics including patient diagnosis, treatment planning, patient communication, prosthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, implantology, ethics, pathology, and practice management. Implant board meets for an hour every Wednesday morning to plan for implant cases and treatment plan. Once a month, our journal club meets to review research articles and support evidence-based learning.
Laboratory:
The Buffalo VA has an inhouse laboratory with two removable prosthodontics and two fixed prosthodontics technicians that work with staff dentists and residents to achieve optimal esthetics and function to provide excellent patient care.
AEGD How to Apply
The application deadline is October 15th.
- PASS/MATCH materials should be submitted.
This program participates in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS) of the American Dental Education Association.
Online PASS applications are available at www.adea.org.
Enrollment Requirements
- Graduation from a United States dental school that is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
Completion in Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS).
- INDBE test results are required upon acceptance to the program.
- United States citizenship is required.
- Personal interview upon invitation.
How to Contact
Doralee Greenberg, DDS
Director, Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program
Director of Post Graduate Continuing Dental Education
VA Western New York Healthcare System
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
Phone:
Fax:
Beth Woolson
Dental Clinic – Program Support Assistant
Records Liaison, NPI Liaison
VA Western New York Healthcare System
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
Phone: