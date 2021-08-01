Western Oahu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Western Oahu Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Due to current pandemic and local restrictions, we have been limiting our "walk in" appointments. We conduct screening of all visitors and if needed we can provide assistance outside our Center. Please call in advance to schedule a virtual/in person appointment at 808-674-2414.
Please let us know if you are in urgent need for counseling so that we may be able to assist you better. Those in crisis who "walk in" will be seen by our clinical staff.
For after hours assistance, please call 1-877-937-8387 or contact the Veterans Crisis Line.
The Western Oahu Vet center is located between Chun Wah Kam and Brickoven Pizza in Kapolei.
Free parking is available.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our location is walking distance (less than a block) from a main bus stop terminal. The Bus's phone number is 808-848-5555. See routes and schedules. The Bus terminal is located caddy corner behind us. The cross street is Alohikea St and Haumea St.
In the spotlight at Western Oahu Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
West Oahu Vet Center involved in community events
West Oahu Vet Center and Mobile Vet Center provides more than a counseling center. Our Vet Center is a place where Veterans can find connections, camaraderie, and community. Give us a call at 808-674-2414.
Vet Centers for National Guard and Reserves members
See how Vet Centers serve active duty service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve components.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors can provide different approaches to couples and family counseling as it relates to your military service.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our staff are here to offer supportive counseling to those who have suffered a loss of an active duty member. Services are for all family members, not just the spouse or significant other.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our licensed counselors can provide assessments and therapy via individual or group sessions and if needed can refer to other VA or community resources.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are trained and experienced to address the many effects of military sexual trauma. If you experienced assault and/or harassment in service please talk to our counselors for assistance.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Our counselors are here to listen, provide support, and not judge your experiences in the military that may have led to symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD). Please contact us at 808-674-2414 and discuss with us how we can help.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Our staff are available to address questions regarding VA Benefits, VA Healthcare, and VA Burial benefits. We can provide appropriate referrals to point you to organizations and services in the community that may serve your needs best.
As needed, we have hosted informational briefings virtually. In this briefing, Veterans, service members, and their families can expect to learn how to access counseling services, VA benefits, navigate the VA claim process, and be connected to appropriate Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to best represent and guide you on VA claims.
Please connect with one of our staff for assistance/referrals with community resources available to Veterans and their families.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Due to restrictions from COVID19 Pandemic, we have suspended all recreational activity groups.
Groups that were available to eligible clients included
- Guitar4Vets
- Ukulele
- Aikido
Active clients also participated in Annual Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Paddling, tours to local museums, and other activities.
Connect with our staff to inquire about these and other groups you may be interested in the future.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors may assess and coordinate referrals to appropriate services for addiction and substance abuse.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can connect you or Veterans’ family members and friends with local VA medical centers, VA partners, community agencies, and service providers.
Chat online with the National VA Call Center for Homeless Veterans or call 877-424-3838, 24/7.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you or someone you know are experiencing thoughts of harming themselves please contact our Center at 808-674-2414.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our Center can offer non-counseling services through activity groups, referral to Veterans Organizations, and information on Veterans-centered activities and events.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our staff participates in community events such as job fairs, health fairs, and military functions. If you or your organization would like for our staff to provide informational briefs please give us a call at 808-674-2414.
Our Team in the past has participated in Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regattas, Great Aloha Run Events, Senior Fairs, Job Fairs, 50th Anniversary Commemoration of Vietnam War Veterans, and Convoy of Hope events.
Please contact our Center for more information.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.