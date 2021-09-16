About the VA White River Junction Healthcare System

The VA White River Junction Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Facilities include our White River Junction VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Newport, and Rutland, Vermont; and Keene and Littleton, New Hampshire. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA White River Junction health services page.

The VA White River Junction Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Learn more about VISN 1

Research and development

At the VA White River Junction Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Our White River Junction VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major and surgical subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

Nursing

Physician assistant

Optometry

Psychology

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Social work

Radiology

Medical technology

Our affiliation with Dartmouth Medical School supports more than 150 positions and 17 specialties. Forty percent of the clinical medicine activity for Dartmouth’s medical students takes place at VA. Our formal affiliation with Dartmouth was signed in 1975, but we’ve had an informal affiliation since 1946.

We have formal affiliations with the Geisel School of Medicine and the University of Vermont College of Medicine. Our affiliation with the University of Vermont allows students to rotate through the Fort Ethan Allen VA Clinic in Colchester, Vermont.

We also maintain affiliations with 46 other colleges and vocational schools that provide professional and technical education and experience in a variety of fields in health care. Our other affiliates include:

Smith College

New Hampshire Technical College

New Hampshire Technical Institute

New England College of Optometry

Colby Sawyer College

Lebanon College

University of Wyoming

Indiana State University

University of South Carolina

Springfield College

We maintain affiliations with the following nursing schools:

Colby Sawyer College

University of Vermont

University of New Hampshire

Norwich University

New Hampshire Technical Center

Hartford (VT) Area Career Technology Center

Vermont Nursing Alliance

Vermont Technical College

Russell Sage College

State University of New York (SUNY)

St. John’s Newfoundland

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The White River Junction VA Medical Center is on 64 acres of a hillside setting in the Upper Connecticut River Valley.

Our campus includes a hospital, a 47,000-square-foot research building, an ambulatory care facility, and buildings for clinical and administrative support.

The VA White River Junction Healthcare System serves approximately 75,000 Veterans. Approximately 50,000 of those Veterans are from Vermont and 25,000 are from New Hampshire.

Our main hospital supports 74 beds for primary, secondary, and specialty care.

MORE COMING SOON

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

MORE COMING SOON

The VA White River Junction Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

COMING SOON

Newsletters