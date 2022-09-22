 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Town Hall

PACT Act

White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on October 13, 2022 that will focus on the PACT Act

When:

Thu. Oct 13, 2022, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on October 13, 2022 that will focus on the PACT Act. Join us to learn what the PACT Act is, who it will benefit and how you can help spread the word.

WHAT: PACT Act virtual town hall

WHEN:  October 13, 2022

TIME: 5:30PM – 6:30PM

HOW:  Microsoft Teams virtual meeting at  https://tinyurl.com/56h55xdk

            Or call in (audio only)

            1-872-701-0185

            Phone Conference ID: 984 524 129#

For more information on the PACT Act, please visit The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs

See more events

Last updated: