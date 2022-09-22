PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Thu. Oct 13, 2022, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on October 13, 2022 that will focus on the PACT Act. Join us to learn what the PACT Act is, who it will benefit and how you can help spread the word.
HOW: Microsoft Teams virtual meeting at https://tinyurl.com/56h55xdk
Or call in (audio only)
1-872-701-0185
Phone Conference ID: 984 524 129#
For more information on the PACT Act, please visit The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs