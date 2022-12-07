PACT Act VBA Claim Assistance

PACT Act Week of Action events, availability of information on the PACT Act and Local VBA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits.

White River Junction VA and VBA to host PACT Act Week of Action events to inform local Veterans and survivors about new health care and benefits

Throughout the week of December 12th, the White River Junction VA Healthcare System will host the Veterans Benefits Administration at their community clinics and Vet Centers throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Together they will host PACT Act Week of Action events to inform Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

These events will include availability of information on the PACT Act and Local VBA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

Please see below for further details of the event.

What: PACT Act Week of Action events, availability of information on the PACT Act and Local VBA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits.

When & Where:

Monday: 12/12………. Brattleboro CBOC at 71 GSP Drive in Brattleboro, VT

Tuesday: 12/13……… Rutland CBOC at 232 West Street in Rutland, VT

Wednesday: 12/14….. Bennington CBOC at 186 North Street in Bennington, VT

Thursday: 12/15…….. S. Burlington Vet Center at 19 Gregory Dr. in S. Burlington, VT

Friday: 12/16………… Littleton CBOC at 264 Cottage Street in Littleton, NH

Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm