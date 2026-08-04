Health services

Complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain, and promote wellness.

Acupuncture is one of several techniques that make up the system of care provided by those trained in traditional medicine from China and other Asian countries. Acupuncture may refer to this whole system approach to healthcare or define the technique of acupuncture treatment. Most frequently we think of acupuncture as the penetration of thin needles into the body at acupuncture points to effect a change. Acupuncture is used to restore or maintain health.

Acupuncture is one of the complementary and integrative health (CIH) approaches within the VHA Whole Health System of care included in VHA Directive 1137 – Provision of Complementary and Integrative Health, published in May 2017. This allows acupuncture care to be covered by the Veteran’s medical benefits package, when clinically necessary, as determined by the patient’s care team. In February 2018 a Qualification Standard was published that permitted licensed acupuncturists to be hired to provide acupuncture care at VA Medical Centers (VAMC).

Most frequently acupuncture is used for pain, although many other conditions may respond well to acupuncture. Evidence informed clinical decision-making is recommended. Subject matter experts have developed guidance for both internal and external provision of acupuncture care.