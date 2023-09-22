Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Health Care Enrollment Outreach

VA Health Care Outreach

Let the VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care

When:

Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Hampton Inn - Goddard

455 N. Crowne Dr.

Goddard, KS

Cost:

Free

Connecting Veterans with the VA

Our Outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling
Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to Veterans, dependents, and family members.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.

For additional information, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/

