VA Health Care Enrollment Outreach

Connecting Veterans with the VA

Our Outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling

Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to Veterans, dependents, and family members.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.

For additional information, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/