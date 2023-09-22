VA Health Care Enrollment Outreach
Let the VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care
When:
Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Hampton Inn - Goddard
455 N. Crowne Dr.
Goddard, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with the VA
Our Outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling
Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits.
This event is open to Veterans, dependents, and family members.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.
For additional information, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/