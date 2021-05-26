Allentown VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main campus, including audiology, dermatology, immunizations, optometry, and podiatry. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Allentown VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-800PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Health services offered here
