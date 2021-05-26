 Skip to Content
Columbia County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary medical care and specialty health services, including diagnostic testing, immunizations, social work, and women’s health. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered Columbia County VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

225 Columbia Mall Drive, Columbia County Mall
Bloomsburg, PA 17815-8304

Phone numbers

Main phone: 570-316-4116
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x27737

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

