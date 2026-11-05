Northampton County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including diagnostic testing and immunizations. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Northampton County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
701 Slate Belt Boulevard, Phoebe Center
Bangor, PA 18013-9341
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Northampton County VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority
LANTA
Carbon County Community Transit (CCCT), serving people with limited mobility
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 610-776-7433, ext. 4
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Northampton County VA Clinic outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, check your preferred internet search engine for local lodging options. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
NOTE: Wilkes-Barre VA Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the hotel web sites.
Other services at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Laboratory and pathology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology "study of unusual cells" and surgical pathology "study of tissue removed during surgery"
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental health care
Phoebe Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder "PTSD"
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Phoebe Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Blood work and Advanced Lab Testing
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Imaging Services - Radiology - (Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Allentown VA Clinic, Columbia Co. VA Clinic)
- Social services
- Telehealth
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Social work
Phoebe Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. Not all telehealth services are offered at each location. We suggest you check with your primary care physician to see if telehealth is an option for you. We offer telehealth visits with providers at the following locations in:
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Eye Screening
- Dermatology
- Amputee
- Cardiology
- Geriatric evaluation management
- Genomic (Geriatric counselor)
- GI Liver
- Mental health
- Neurology
- Palliative
- Parkinson's
- Primary care
- Rheumatology
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Telehealth Clinical Technician Visit
-
Urology
Allentown VA Clinic
- Amputee
- Dental
- GI Liver
- Low Vision
- Mental health
- Oncology
- Orthopedics
- Palliative
- Parkinson's
- Primary care
- Rheumatology
-
Telehealth Clinical Technician Visit
Columbia County VA Clinic
- Primary care
- Spirometry
-
Mental health care social worker
Northampton County VA Clinic
- Eye Screening
- Dermatology
- Primary care
- Spirometry
-
Mental health psychiatry
Sayre VA Clinic
- Eye Screening
- Dermatology
- Spirometry
- Amputee
- Endocrinology
- Mental health care social worker
- Mental health care Testing
- Neurology
- Palliative
- Primary care
- Rheumatology
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
-
Telehealth Clinical Technician Visit
Tobyhanna VA Clinic
- Eye Screening
- Dermatology
- Spirometry
- Amputee
- Endocrinology
- Mental health psychiatry
- Rheumatology
-
Telehealth Clinical Technician Visit
Williamsport VA Clinic
- Eye Screening
- Dermatology
- Spirometry
- Amputee
- Endocrinology
- GI Liver
- Low Vision
- Mental health care Testing
- Neurology
- Palliative
- Parkinson's
- Primary care
-
Telehealth Clinical Technician Visit
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) includes screening for a wide variety of agents that service members may have been exposed to during their military deployments or assignments.
Veterans enrolled with the VHA may ask your care team to start the Toxic Exposure Screen.
If you are not enrolled for VHA services, please contact our Eligibility & Enrollment office at
Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts:
- TES is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.
- Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.
- The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.
- If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.
To find out if you are eligible visit:
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms - (Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center)
- Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with our Women Veterans Program Manager