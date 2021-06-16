 Skip to Content
Sayre VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main campus, including diagnostic testing, immunizations, optometry, podiatry, and social work services. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Sayre VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1537 North Elmira Street
Sayre, PA 18840-9254

Phone numbers

Main phone: 570-888-6803
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x32009

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Sayre County Clinic

Prepare for your visit

In the spotlight at VA Wilkes-Barre health care

Health services offered here

