Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27737

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27697

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of Wilkes-Barre campus

Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27737

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment center.

Available at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

Map of Wilkes-Barre campus

Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 25452

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Wilkes-Barre health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology and speech

570-824-3521, ext. 27709



Dental/oral surgery

570-824-3521, ext. 27231



Low vision and blind rehabilitation

570-824-3521, ext. 27464



MOVE! Weight Management

570-824-3521, ext. 27817



Nutrition, food, and dietary

570-824-3521, ext. 27694



Ophthalmology

570-824-3521, ext. 27849



Optometry

570-824-3521, ext. 27849

Orthopedics

570-824-3521, ext. 27963

Palliative and hospice care

570-824-3521, ext. 27697

Radiation/oncology

570-824-3521, ext. 27452

Radiology

570-824-3521, ext. 27489

Smoking and tobacco cessation

570-824-3521, ext. 27760

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders

570-824-3521, ext. 27697