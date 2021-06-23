COVID-19 vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
Under this plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to these 2 groups:
- Veterans living in our long-term care facilities, and
- VA health care personnel. Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.
We based this plan on these criteria from CDC guidelines:
- Risk of becoming infected with the virus
- Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19
- Risk of spreading the virus to others
- Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work
After the first 2 groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Administering COVID-19 Vaccine!
Wilkes-Barre is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible Veterans who are 65 and older and Veterans under 65 with high risk medical conditions. Eligible Veterans include those who:
- are 65 or older or under 65 with high risk medical condition, AND
- are enrolled in VA health care, AND
- receive their VA health care at the Wilkes-Barre VAMC or one of our community-based outpatient clinics.
If you meet all the criteria listed above and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 570-830-7076 to schedule your appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Scheduled weekend appointments must enter through the main entrance of the medical center.
Please note, you must have a scheduled appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Phone lines operational Monday - Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
For the quickest response, please call 570-830-7076 between 4:30PM and 8:30 PM.
Or Schedule via VText
Or Talk to your provider during your next appointment.