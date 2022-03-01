Williamsport Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as transitioning after a deployment or discharge from military service, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Williamsport Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call 570-327-5281 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
Same day services are available, call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a spacious parking lot at the back of the building with plenty of free parking for all.
For assistance with transportation please contact the Vet Center at 570-327-5281. Ask for Juanita or Bruce.
In the spotlight at Williamsport Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Camaraderie
Here at Williamsport we enjoy being able to foster some fun interactions.
Some things happening now or coming up soon are:
- Art/Drawing Group
- Hobby Group
- Warrior Writers
- Movie in the Park
Call 570-954-2283 for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Readjustment issues and PTSD symptoms may affect relationships in your life. The Williamsport Vet Center offers an opportunity for Veterans, service members and your significant other to seek marital and/or relationship counseling.
Counseling may also include family members as related to the Veteran's military experience.
The Williamsport Vet Center offers support to spouses and significant others through groups.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Williamsport Vet Center is privileged to offer bereavement counseling. We are here for you no matter how recent or distant your loss.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Intimate partner violence refers to a pattern of physical, sexual, and/or emotional abuse that occurs in relationships. We provide therapy services and will link you to resources. This support is available for both partners.
Visit National Domestic Violence Hotline for resources and information. Per the site, their website cannot cannot be deleted in your browser history. If you feel that your internet history is being monitored, Please call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or Text "START" to 88788.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Williamsport Vet Center we specialize in trauma counseling and offer the following evidence based therapies:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PET)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy
- Cognitive Based Therapy (CBT)
- Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Motivational Therapy
Readjustment may cause distress in a Veteran's life. Here at the Williamsport Vet Center, we help you build a bridge from your military experience into civilian life.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Counseling services are available for those who have experienced military sexual trauma. You do not need to report the incident to receive services.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Learn more about PTSD and your treatment options.
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
The Williamsport Vet Center is currently offering the following two creative arts therapy groups:
- Guitar Group
- Art Group
Groups are added and/or deleted to meet the needs of our current population.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA Education Benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Finding a Veteran mentor with the ETS Sponsorship Program
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We understand the unique experiences and needs of women Veterans. We'll match you with a counselor that fits with your preferences and we can help you connect with your local Women's VA Healthcare.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use.
Williamsport Vet Center has specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our local community, if needed.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Williamsport Vet Center has partnerships with VA and several community programs. We would be happy to refer you to the VA Homeless team or connect you to our community partners to assist you with getting into stable housing.
Call the Vet Center at 570-327-5281 and ask for Juanita.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 570-327-5281 to find out more.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Williamsport Vet Center supports local Veterans and service members through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We provide and receive referrals to and from Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
Williamsport Vet Center serves the following counties:
- Potter
- Tioga
- Bradford
- Clinton
- Lycoming
- Sullivan
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Union
- Snyder
- Mifflin
Call 570-327-5281 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for Williamsport traffic? We get it! We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
The Williamsport Vet Center utilizes the following resources to help you achieve your goals:
- VAMC Wilkes-Barre, Altoona, Lebanon, and Bath
- Career-Link
- Rescue Workers
- SSVF (Veterans Multi-Service Center)
Contact the Vet Center for more information.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.