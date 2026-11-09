Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Wilmington health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
Questions about copay balance
For questions about the copay balance of your VA health care bill, call us toll free at the number below. You won't need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventative tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805-4917
Agent Cashier
Main Hospital, Building 1
1 Floor
Main Phone
Agent Cashier
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 - 13:00
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 - 13:00
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 - 13:00
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 - 13:00
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed between 12:00 - 13:00
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.