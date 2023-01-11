Wilmington VA Hiring Week
Kick start your federal career serving America's heroes! For only 14 days, you can email your application directly to HR to be considered for a position.
When:
Sun. Jan 15, 2023, 12:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center and its five community clinics will host its first-ever virtual hiring event January 15 – 28 for clinical and non-clinical positions to help expedite the hiring process.
For only 14 days, local job seekers have the rare opportunity to email their resumes directly to human resources to be considered for a vacant position. Applicants are encouraged to email their resumes and any certifications or licenses to VHAWIMHireEvent@va.gov between January 15 – 28. Qualified candidates will be contacted no later than February 8 to arrange an interview.
More details on open positions and how to apply are listed here: Wilmington VA Hiring Week | VA Wilmington Health Care | Veterans AffairsSee more events