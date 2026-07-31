Health services

Anesthesia The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC Our specially trained anesthesiologists help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They can: Develop plans and provide the medicine to keep you safe and comfortable during surgery

Help you control pain after you go home

Provide pain relief for ongoing conditions such as back pain or cancer

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services including: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Evaluation and treatment for tinnitus Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA.

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will help you find the right aids and services, like: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss



Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care If you’re diagnosed with cancer, the skilled medical professionals on our cancer care team will focus on helping you improve your overall mind/body health and total well-being. Working with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers, we’ll develop a specialized treatment plan to offer personal, compassionate, and expert care. Our services include: Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue

Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services, like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Care we provide at VA Wilmington We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include: Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells



Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

Daily phlebotomy walk-in services provided



MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Dialysis preparation and referral to community care providers

Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient)

Kidney transplant work up and referral

Kidney disease education and treatment options

Vascular access education and coordination

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling to help you with: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)

Eating disorders and digestive health problems

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics) See a list of our Ophthalmology providers here at the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative diseases

Sports injuries

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, and repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Surgical joint repair, reconstruction, or replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you’re enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, like artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing Learn more about VA rehabilitation and prosthetics.

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Care we provide at Wilmington VA Medical Center We offer radiology and imaging services to help diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands Learn more about VA long-term care.

Sleep medicine Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care CPAP | BiPAP recall information VA has learned of the recall of some Philips Respironics Positive Airway Pressure devices (CPAP or BiPAP) used for sleep apnea. If you use a CPAP or BiPAP machine, pleases review the Frequently Asked Questions on the VHA National Center for Patient Safety website. VA requests that you register your device through the Philips Respironics patient portal at: Web: www.philipssrcupdate.expertinquiry.com

www.philipssrcupdate.expertinquiry.com Phone: Philips Respironics will send a replacement device. This may take several months. Reporting respiratory symptoms

If you are having any new respiratory symptoms, contact your Primary Care team at the VA immediately. Reporting device problems

If you are having any problems with your device, contact us at . Clinical questions Sleep Center: Other medical device questions Prosthetics Department:

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce your risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources: Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and your urge to smoke.

Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, whether done virtually or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.

Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.

SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support for quitting tobacco use.

Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free. Learn more about how to quit



Speech pathology Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function) If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care The Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and individualized rehabilitative services in- person at our Wilmington location and virtually via telehealth. We offer a full range of speech pathology services including: Clinical and instrumental evaluations of swallowing

Cognitive/memory intervention services and counseling

Voice therapy

Speech, fluency, and language evaluations and therapy

Evaluation for and training on augmentative/alternative communication devices and other assistive technology

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Urology

Ophthalmology

Optometry

Vascular surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Toxic exposure screening Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care The Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) includes screening for a wide variety of agents that service members may have been exposed to during their military deployments or assignments. Veterans enrolled with the VHA may ask your care team to start the Toxic Exposure Screen. If you are not enrolled for VHA services, please contact our Eligibility & Enrollment office at . Once enrolled, you will be assigned a primary care team who will schedule your screening. Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts: TES is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.

Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.

The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.

If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year. To find out if you are eligible visit: www.va.gov/PACT

www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp

Transplant surgery We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Our transplant surgeons work to save or extend lives by transplanting healthy, fully functioning organs from living or deceased donors to patients who need one. Currently at this time we are referring all transplant surgeries out from this facility.



Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting: The kidneys

The bladder

The urethra

The male reproductive organs