PRESS RELEASE

January 27, 2021

Wilmington , DE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to conduct a Veteran COVID-19 vaccination event at the site of the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at the old Blue Hen Mall in Dover on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For Immediate Release

CONTACT: Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer

EMAIL: Jacob.Dillon@va.gov

PHONE: 302-633-5389 | CELL: 302-299-3738

DATE: 1/27/2021

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Veterans 75 Years and Older at Blue Hen Mall on Jan. 31

DOVER, Del — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to conduct a Veteran COVID-19 vaccination event at the site of the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at the old Blue Hen Mall in Dover on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address:

655 South Bay Road (old Blue Hen Mall) Dover, DE 19901

Eligibility Requirements and Scheduling Your Appointment

Wilmington VAMC will be contacting eligible Veterans directly to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The vaccination clinic will be open to Veterans enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care with a priority focus on Veterans 75 years and older.

In order to keep our phone lines open for Veterans with other health care-related matters, we are asking Veterans to please do not call Wilmington VAMC to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walk-in Availability

This is primarily a scheduled vaccination clinic and there will be limited availability for walk-in vaccinations for Veterans aged 75 years and older who are eligible for VA health care. Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care should bring a copy of their DD-214 and other identification so Wilmington VAMC can confirm eligibility and begin enrollment.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to Veterans aged 75+ enrolled in VA health care with last names starting with:

A – M please arrive between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

N – Z please arrive 1 – 3 p.m.

Wilmington VAMC will make every effort to vaccinate all Veterans aged 75 and above that show up on during the event, but please note that we can only vaccinate Veterans enrolled in VA health care. Wilmington VAMC will work with eligible Veterans who are unable to receive the vaccine during the event to schedule future vaccinations.

Second Doses

Wilmington VAMC ask that if you receive your vaccination at this event, you are available to get your second dose of the vaccine in 21 days with us. This will ensure proper documentation for your medical records and allow us to accurately account for vaccine inventory.

Enroll in VA Health Care

If you are a Veteran who has not enrolled in VA health care, you can visit www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility for eligibility and enrollment information.

Wilmington VAMC will have staff on site on to register Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care. Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214.

Additional Vaccine Information

Veterans can get up-to-date information on Wilmington VAMC’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

More Information

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wilmington.va.gov.