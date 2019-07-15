PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2019

Wilmington , DE — WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced a new urgent care benefit under the newly implemented MISSION Act, for eligible Veterans.

CONTACT: Valerie Camarillo, Public Affairs Officer

PHONE: (302) 357-8715

DATE: 07/15/2019

VA offers new Urgent Care Benefit for enrolled Veterans

WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced a new urgent care benefit under the newly implemented MISSION Act, for eligible Veterans. The urgent care benefit lets Veterans enrolled with the VA Healthcare to visit participating urgent care clinics in their community for treatment of minor healthcare needs.

“We want to be the preferred healthcare provider for Veterans and we will continue to strive to provide convenient, timely and high-quality health care to our Veterans. The new urgent care benefits offer additional options for eligible Veterans and helps VA leverage healthcare resources to better meet the needs of Veterans,” said Director Vince Kane who oversees the Wilmington VAMC and its five outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.

The urgent care benefit offers added convenience for eligible Veterans to use at any time, with any participating provider throughout the country – an excellent benefit for eligible Veterans that may be traveling over these summer months. Veterans do not need to receive VA authorization prior to visiting a participating urgent care provider nor do they have to make a co-payment at the time of their visit. Some Veterans may experience a VA copay after their urgent care visit based on their assigned priority group and the number of times they visit an in-network urgent care provider in a calendar year.

Medications prescribed to Veterans during their urgent care visit are covered for up to a 14-day supply through a VA pharmacy, VA contracted pharmacy or a non-contracted pharmacy. Prescriptions longer than a 14-day supply must be submitted to a VA pharmacy to be filled. If a non-contracted pharmacy is used the Veteran will have to pay out of pocket and file a reimbursement through their local VA.

To be eligible for urgent care benefits, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months. To learn more about VA urgent care benefits contact your local VA facility or visit www.va.gov/communitycare.

Veterans can contact the Wilmington VA Medical Center eligibility office at 800-461-8262 to check on their eligibility status.

If you are a Veteran and need assistance in enrolling in VA healthcare, you can contact one of our Veteran outreach specialists in your area. For the State of Delaware and Salem, New Jersey call 302-357-8715 or 302-932-7519. In Cape May, Northfield, Atlantic and Cumberland, New Jersey call 302-304-5509 or 302-358-9736.

A comprehensive list of participating urgent care community providers is available at www.va.gov/find-locations.