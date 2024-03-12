Wilmington VA to Host Women and LGBQ+ Veterans Resource Event

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2024

Wilmington , DE — The Wilmington VA Medical Center in collaboration with the Gay Women of Rehoboth, 501C3 will host a Women and LGBQ+ Veterans Resource event on Friday, March 15 at the Lewes Senior Center in Lewes, Delaware.

This event will provide VA and local resources available to the Women and LGBQ+ Veteran community. VA Outreach teams will be present to speak on Women’s Health services, Military Sexual Trauma, Maternity Care, Mental Health, Menopause treatment, Hormonal Therapy, Family Planning, enrollment and filing claims. Please bring a copy of your DD-214 if you plan on enrolling in VA health care or filing a compensation claim.

What: Women & LGBQ+ Veteran Resource Event

Where: Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Rd. Lewes, DE 19958

When: Friday, March 15, 2024, 1:30 pm- 3:30 pm. (Doors open at 1:00pm)

To learn more about services offered at the Wilmington VA visit https://www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to more than 40,000 Veterans throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey at its medical center and five outpatient clinics.

Questions can be directed to the Wilmington VA public affairs office at pao.wilmington@va.gov