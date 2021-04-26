Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Wilmington health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

You can be an ocular (eye) disease resident at VA Wilmington health care. Nationwide, VA hosts the largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to make a difference in the lives of Wilmington Veterans. As one of our 260 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about volunteering or donating

Doing business with Wilmington health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Wilmington health care, we suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about us in the About us section of our website and about VISN 4.

Please call our human resources office at Coming soon!