Internships and fellowships

Training for physicians

Training rotations through Rowan University, Thomas Jefferson University and Temple University

Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) enrolled in health professions programs can complete training rotations through internship, residency, or fellowship as long as their academic institution is affiliated with the Wilmington VAMC. A variety of specialty rotations are offered, including (but not limited to) the following:

Family Medicine

Psychiatry

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Hospice and Palliative Care

Medical Students

Learn more

To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the Graduate Medical Education Coordinator at your Medical School.

Other physician training programs

Explore nationwide training programs

The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.

Trainings for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.

Our training programs

Audiology

Optometry

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Recreation Therapy

Music Therapy

Dental Hygiene

Physician Assistant

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Dietetics

Nursing

Pharmacy

Psychology

Social work

Speech and Language Pathology

Nuclear Medicine

Laboratory

Health Information Management

Learn more

To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our office coordinators.

Current interns, residents, and fellows

(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.

Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.

Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations

There may be additional forms requested.

Contact our main office

LaShaunda Isaac, MBA

302-513-0591

LaShaunda.Isaac@va.gov