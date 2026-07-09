Skip to Content

Internships and fellowships

VA Wilmington health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Training for physicians

Training rotations through Rowan University, Thomas Jefferson University and  Temple University

Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) enrolled in health professions programs can complete training rotations through internship, residency, or fellowship as long as their academic institution is affiliated with the Wilmington VAMC. A variety of specialty rotations are offered, including (but not limited to) the following:

  • Family Medicine
  • Psychiatry
  • Ophthalmology
  • Dermatology
  • Hospice and Palliative Care
  • Medical Students

Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the Graduate Medical Education Coordinator at your Medical School.

Other physician training programs

Explore nationwide training programs
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals. 

Trainings for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.

Our training programs

  • Audiology
  • Optometry
  • Physical Therapy
  • Occupational Therapy
  • Recreation Therapy
  • Music Therapy 
  • Dental Hygiene
  • Physician Assistant
  • Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
  • Dietetics
  • Nursing
  • Pharmacy
  • Psychology
  • Social work
  • Speech and Language Pathology 
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Laboratory
  • Health Information Management

Learn more

To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our office coordinators.

Current interns, residents, and fellows

Take the Learners' Perceptions Survey 

(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.

Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.

Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations

There may be additional forms requested.

Contact our main office

LaShaunda Isaac, MBA

302-513-0591

LaShaunda.Isaac@va.gov

Last updated: 