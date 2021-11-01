Worcester Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Worcester Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Making an appointment
- Please call 508-753-7902 to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
- Limited non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
Parking Cost: Free
There is parking in both the outside parking lot and inside the adjacent parking garage for all that are doing business at 255 Park Avenue.
Please access the building through the front glass doors. To get to the Vet Center, take the elevator or stairs to the 9th Floor. Turn right when you get off the elevator and you will see our door, Suite 900.
Worcester Regional Transit Authority offers a wide range of transportation opportunities that can get you 50 feet from our front door. Visit Worcester Regional Transit Authority for routes and schedules.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
In the spotlight at Worcester Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Worcester Vet Center Groups
- PTSD Support
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Significant Others
- GWOT Veterans
- Women Veterans
- Bereavement
Please call for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
- Significant Others Group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
At the Worcester Vet Center we offer supportive counseling to you and your family after the loss of the Veteran in your life.
- Monthly Bereavement Group
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Worcester Vet Center, we offer one-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted to your individual needs, as well as group therapy. Some of the groups we offer include:
- Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran Support Groups
-
Vietnam Veteran PTSD Support Groups
-
Spouse/Significant Other Support Group
-
First Responder Support Group
We also provide evidence-based therapies such as:
-
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
-
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
-
Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
-
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
-
Internal Family Systems (IFS)
-
Gottmann Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
- MST Support Group
- MST Walking Group
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
- Vietnam Veteran Support Groups
- OIF / OEF Veteran Support Groups
- Women Veteran Support Group
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Worcester Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as:
- Kayaking
- Hiking
- Yoga
- Fishing
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Worcester Vet Center offers individual and group counseling to meet the specific needs of women Veterans.
A Women Veterans Empowerment group is also available.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Worcester Vet Center can help you get connected to substance use programs both in-patient and out-patient with the VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you when you are struggling with addiction, need detox or to gain stability.
We work closely with:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Worcester Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
The Worcester Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Worcester Vet Center also provides education and briefings on military culture and Veteran needs to community organizations and providers.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.