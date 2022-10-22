Yakima Valley Vet Center

You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following. Discharge documents (such as a DD214 ), Receipt of certain awards, Deployment orders, Other documents that show qualifying military service.

Request your military service records online.

If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.